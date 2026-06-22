The 3rd U-19 T20 National Cricket Championship for the Deaf, organized by IDCA and supported by BCCI, has been inaugurated in Anantapur. The tournament features 10 teams and will be played from June 22 to 26, 2026.

3rd U-19 T20 National Deaf Cricket Championship Begins in Anantapur

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and recognised by the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) and the Asian Deaf Cricket Association (ADCA), inaugurated the 3rd U-19 T20 National Cricket Championship for the Deaf on Monday, with a grand opening ceremony held at Anantapur's RDT Stadium Cricket Ground. The championship, which is being hosted by the Deaf Cricket Association of Andhra Pradesh (DCAAP), brings together some of the country's most promising young deaf cricketers and reflects IDCA's continued commitment to promoting inclusivity, excellence, and equal opportunities in sports, according to a press release. The competition will feature 23 league matches, to be played from June 22 to 26, 2026, at Anantapur's RDT Stadium Cricket Ground, with trophies awarded to the overall champions, runners-up, and third-place teams.

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IDCA President on Celebrating Deaf Athletes

Speaking about the championship, Sumit Jain, President of IDCA, said, "I am delighted to see my dream gradually becoming a reality. The U19 3rd T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2026 showcases some of India's finest young cricketers from across the country and celebrates the spirit, resilience, and talent of our deaf athletes. I am deeply grateful to Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Chairman of Serum Institute of India, for being our Principal Support Partner and for his unwavering support. The entire IDCA family is truly fortunate to have the blessings and encouragement of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group and KFC India. I would also like to thank all our support partners for their generous contributions and valuable guidance."

Andhra Pradesh Association Welcomes Teams

Challagali Raghu, General Secretary, DCAAP, added, "We are delighted to host the IDCA U19 3rd T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. We are pleased to welcome teams from ten state deaf cricket associations invited by IDCA. Nurturing deaf cricket talent is truly a celebration, and we are proud to be members of IDCA. We look forward to a tournament that will create excitement, goodwill, and further promote the cause of deaf cricket in Andhra Pradesh."

Participating Teams

A total of 10 teams from across the country are competing in the event: 1) Delhi 2) Mumbai 3) Haryana 4) Odisha 5) Karnataka 6) Madhya Pradesh 7) Gujarat 8) Andhra Pradesh 9) Telangana 10) Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)