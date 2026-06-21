15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 94 off 29 balls in the A Tri-Nation ODI Final vs Sri Lanka, powering India to victory. His explosive knock silenced critics and sparked a viral Sri Lankan fan reaction, calling it a “burn us down” moment.

The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blistering performance in India’s A Tri-Nation ODI Series Final against Sri Lanka in Dambulla became the talk of the town, leaving even the opposition supporters in absolute awe of his once-in-a-generation talent.

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On Sunday, June 21, Sooryavanshi played a blistering knock of 94 off 29 balls, including 10 fours and 8 sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 324.14, to help post the Men in Blue a total of 337/9 and set a 378-run target for the hosts to chase. The total was eventually defended, as India bundled out Sri Lanka for 311 in 47.1 overs, sealing a 66-run win and taking home the trophy.

However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose attacking style of batting in the 50-over format was questioned, silenced all his doubters spectacularly. His carnage left the Sri Lankan bowlers absolutely clueless, as every corner of the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium was treated to a breathtaking exhibition of clean hitting.

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Sri Lanka Hilariously Reacts to Vaibhav’s Knock

The ODI Tri-Nation Series Final didn’t attract a large crowd, as only a handful of local fans witnessed the carnage firsthand from the stands. The Sri Lankan supporters were completely left in awe of an absolute masterclass from the teenage prodigy, with one fan's reaction perfectly capturing the mood on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account, a passionate Sri Lankan supporter, Shehan Malik, shared a highly relatable and amusing reaction that perfectly summed up the mood of the opposition dugout.

“Aa Gaya, Jhagda Kiya, Maar Diya, aur Jala Diya,” a Sri Lanka supporter said. (He arrived, picked a fight, hit us, and burned us down.)

In the last match against Sri Lanka A, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a heated verbal altercation with Vishen Halambage, which had nearly spilled over and set the tone for an intense rivalry in the summit clash. The fiery face-off appeared to have fuelled Sooryavanshi to launch a calculated assault on the Sri Lankan bowlers, turning the final into his personal stage.

A Sri Lanka supporter’s reaction to Sooryavanshi’s knock entirely sums up the helplessness and sheer disbelief of the opposition as the teenage prodigy took their bowling attack to the cleaners.

Sleepless Nights for Bowlers: Fans Awed by 15-Year-Old’s Unstoppable Aura

The viral reaction by a Sri Lanka supporter to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s knock has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts flooding the platform with hilarious memes and awe-struck tributes.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive knock, calling it a ‘jalla diya’ moment for Sri Lanka. Many said the teenage batter had left bowlers sleepless with his dominance, while others described him as a “nightmare” for the opposition.

A few praised his fearless intent and called it a once-in-a-generation innings that completely dismantled the bowling attack.

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Across five matches, Sooryavnshi has aggregated 211 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 42.2 and an impressive strike rate of 200.95.

Now, the teenager will look to carry on his red-hot form in the upcoming T20I assignments against Ireland and England, with expectations continuing to grow around one of India’s most exciting young batting talents.

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