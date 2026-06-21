Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a record-breaking 11-ball fifty during his blistering 94-run knock in the ODI Tri-Nation Series final. This performance solidified his reputation as a 'big-match player', as he consistently excels in high-stakes encounters, from the U19 World Cup to the IPL playoffs.

The 15-year-old batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, lit up Dambulla with his aggressive and fearless strokeplay in India A’s ODI Tri-Nation Series Final against Sri Lanka A at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday, June 21.

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After a cameo performance in the first four outings of the tri-series, scoring 14 (12), 44 (22), 21 (14), and 38 (28) respectively, the teenage prodigy saved his absolute best for the summit clash, single-handedly tearing apart the opposition bowling attack. Sooryanashi played a blistering knock of 94 off 29 balls, including 10 fours and 8 sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 324.14.

Sooryavanshi completed his first fifty of the ODI tri-series in just 11 balls at a strike rate of over 450, highlighting the sheer brutality and fearless intent that make him one of the most exciting young prospects in world cricket. His 11-ball fifty shattered the 21-year-old record of Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne, who had famously reached the milestone in 12 deliveries in a domestic match.

Also Read: Teen star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits fastest List A half-century

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - A Big-Match Player

Ahead of the final, the question was raised about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential in the summit clash after having relatively quiet outings in the league phase, but he answered those doubts in the most spectacular fashion possible.

Despite criticism around the attacking style of batting in a 50-over format, Sooryavanshi continued to play his natural, aggressive game, proving that his fearless intent is a massive asset rather than a liability. This was not the first time the young batter stepped up in a crucial encounter.

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In the U19 World Cup 2026 final against England, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went absolute carnage mode to score a breathtaking 175 off 80 balls, including 15 sixes and as many as fours, at an impressive strike rate of 218.75. Before the final, he registered the scores of 2, 40, 72, 52, 30, and 68 (semifinal against Afghanistan).

A few months after his record-breaking 175-run knock in the U19 World Cup Final, Sooryavanshi scored 93 off 38 balls in the Rajasthan Royals’ crucial clash against Lucknow Super Giants, followed by 97 off 29 balls and 96 off 47 balls in Eliminator and Qualifier 2 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

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Whether in a World Cup final, an IPL knockout, or an international title clash, Sooryavanshi has repeatedly shown an uncanny ability to elevate his game when it matters most, making the 'big-match player' tag increasingly difficult to ignore.

‘Born for Clutch’: Social Media Erupts as Vaibhav Destroys Sri Lankan Attack

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blistering performance in the final against Sri Lanka has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed their awe and admiration for the teenager's fearless approach and ability to deliver in high-pressure situations.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed Sooryavanshi as a genuine ‘big-match player,’ praising his ability to deliver when the stakes are highest. Many lauded his fearless intent and match-winning mindset, while others described him as a future India star and a generational talent.

Several users pointed out his growing list of standout performances in finals and knockout matches, with some even comparing his game-changing impact to legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blistering performance in the final came a few days before his maiden tour of Ireland and the UK with the Indian senior team for the T20I series, marking another significant step in his rapid rise through the ranks.

Across five matches, Sooryavnshi has aggregated 211 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 42.2 and an impressive strike rate of 200.95. The teenager will now look to carry his red-hot form into international cricket, with expectations continuing to grow around one of India’s most exciting young batting talents.

Also Read: Who Is Akshara Gupta? 15-Year-Old Bihar Cricketer Smashes Unbeaten Triple Century in U-19 Tournament