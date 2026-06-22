A viral photo has put England cricketer Jacob Bethell's love life in the spotlight. People are saying he's dating a girl of Indian origin, and the buzz is it could be either makeup artist Ankita Patel or actress Aadhya Anand.

England's rising cricket star Jacob Bethell is making headlines, but this time, it's not for his game. His personal life is the new talk of the town.

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Social media is buzzing with rumours that Bethell is dating a girl of Indian origin. A cosy photo of the cricketer with a mystery girl has gone viral, adding fuel to the fire.

Who is this mystery girl?

In the picture, Bethell has his arm around a girl's shoulder in a very romantic pose. But her face isn't clearly visible, leaving fans and netizens guessing who she is.

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Social media detectives are pretty sure the girl is Indian. Many believe she is Ankita Patel, a well-known celebrity makeup artist from Mumbai. Ankita has worked with big Bollywood names like Shilpa Shetty, Palak Tiwari, and Hina Khan. However, neither Jacob nor Ankita has said anything officially about these dating rumours. So, the suspense is still on.

Also Read: England’s Harry Brook & Jacob Bethell Cautioned Over Nightclub Incident On Pre‑Ashes New Zealand Tour

Name also linked with an Indian actress!

But wait, there's a twist. It's not just Ankita. Jacob Bethell's name is also being linked with young Indian actress Aadhya Anand. Some social media users claim the two got very close during the IPL. Fans have also pointed out that Jacob regularly likes Aadhya's posts on social media.

Looks like the England all-rounder has been clean bowled by an Indian girl. But who is the lucky lady? We'll only know for sure when Jacob Bethell himself decides to spill the beans.

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