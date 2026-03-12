India clinched the T20 World Cup with a dominant win over New Zealand, powered by Sanju Samson's 89 and Jasprit Bumrah's 4/15 spell. While Samson was named Player of the Tournament, a debate emerged, with AB de Villiers suggesting Bumrah's crucial performances also made him a strong contender for the award.

Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah were the star performers in India’s success in defending their T20 World Cup triumph following a dominant 96-run win over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

However, the Player of the Tournament award went to Sanju Samson despite Jasprit Bumrah enjoying a sensational campaign with the ball. In the final against New Zealand, Samson smashed 89 off 46 balls to power India to 255/5, while Bumrah produced a match-winning spell of 4/15 to bowl the Kiwis out for 159 in 19 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah was awarded Player of the Final for his bowling brilliance in the title clash against New Zealand, while Sanju Samson took home the Player of the Tournament award for his impactful performances across the campaign.

AB de Villiers, Opines On POTT Debate

After Sanju Samson was adjudged the Player of the Tournament award, there was a debate emerged among fans about whether Jasprit Bumrah’s consistent performances throughout India’s title-winning campaign deserved greater recognition. Former South Africa captain and batting legend AB de Villiers weighed in on the debate, saying the decision between the two Indian stars was a very close call.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, de Villiers stated that Bumrah deserved more of a mention in the Player of the Tournament debate, given the crucial spells he delivered throughout the tournament.

"It was a really close call between Sanju Samson and Bumrah. Bumrah was the top wicket-taker, and so he was pushing for the Player of the Tournament,” a former South Africa captain said.

“But to me, there were pivotal moments and overs that he bowled that I felt like maybe he deserved more of a mention. It should have been closer,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 14 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 12.42 and an economy rate of 6.21 in 8 matches.

Bumrah Stepped Up When it Mattered the Most

In the semifinal against England and the final against New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah delivered two crucial spells that played a key role in India’s successful title defence. AB de Villiers noted that India's pacer operates at different levels when the stakes are the highest, adding that Bumrah consistently delivers in pressure situations.

“It's not easy to bowl as a fast bowler in India unless you are a Jasprit Bumrah. Even him, he was expensive in a couple of his overs during the tournament,” de Villiers said.

“But when it mattered most in the semifinal and final, he bowled insane overs. I've never seen anything like it. He is hittable, but when it matters, there is a different gear this guy hits, and he goes to a different planet. An incredible performer and an asset to cricket in India," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker for Team India in the history of the T20 World Cup, with 40 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 13.65 and an economy rate of 5.66 in 26 matches. Bumrah was awarded Player of the Tournament in India’s title-winning campaign in the previous edition of the tournament.

