Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) will hold its landmark seventh season in Goa from July 2026. The premier franchise-based league will feature top international and Indian paddlers competing at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.

UTT Season 7 Arrives in Goa

The sun, sand, and spectacle of Goa will soon set the stage for Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), as India's premier franchise-based table tennis league arrives on the coast for its landmark seventh season. City-based franchises and some of the world's finest paddlers will descend on the Goan shores, turning the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium into a vibrant arena of smash, spin, and world-class competition from July 2026, according to a press release from UTT.

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), Ultimate Table Tennis has grown into one of the country's most prominent sporting properties since its launch in 2017. Season 7 promises another showcase of elite global talent alongside India's best paddlers, continuing the league's role as a platform where international stars and emerging Indian athletes compete shoulder to shoulder.

A Vision for Indian Table Tennis

Speaking about the upcoming season, UTT co-promoter Vita Dani said, "Ultimate Table Tennis has steadily become a key pillar in India's table tennis ecosystem. Over the years, we've seen the standard of the sport rise across every level, from grassroots programmes to international competition. The league has created more exposure, stronger competition, and greater belief among Indian players. Our focus remains on building a world-class league that inspires young athletes, engages fans, and supports the long-term development of the sport. With the progress Indian table tennis has made recently, we are hopeful that initiatives like UTT can continue to contribute towards the larger vision of bringing India an Olympic medal in table tennis."

Legacy and Player Development

Since its inception, UTT has hosted six successful seasons, establishing itself as one of India's longest-running active sports leagues. The competition has seen legendary players like Achanta Sharath Kamal continue to lead from the front, while also providing a stage for the next generation of Indian stars--including Diya Chitale, Manav Thakkar, and Manush Shah--to grow and compete against some of the world's best.

UTT has coincided with a period of rapid progress for Indian table tennis. At the most recent Olympic Games, both the Indian men's and women's teams qualified for the first time, while Indian paddlers have since continued to make their mark across international events on the global circuit. (ANI)