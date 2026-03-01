Sanju Samson played a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup 2026 victory with a match-winning 89 in the final. Despite his heroics, Samson won praise for his humility, quietly celebrating away from the media spotlight. This led to fans comparing his calm composure to that of MS Dhoni.

Sanju Samson emerged as one of the key players in India’s T20 World Cup triumph following their victory over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. The Men in Blue successfully defended the crown they won in 2024, securing back-to-back titles and claiming their third T20 World Cup.

Samson was the star performer with the bat in the title clash as he played a brilliant knock of 89 off 46 balls, including 8 sixes and 5 fours at a at a strike rate of 193.47, helping Team India propel to a commanding total of 255/5, which was successfully defended by the bowlers, restricting New Zealand to 159 in 19 overs to clinch a dominant 96-run victory.

This was Samson’s third consecutive 50‑plus score in the tournament, following an unbeaten 97 in the Super 8 clash against the West Indies and an 89 in the semifinal against England, underscoring his match‑winning run en route to India’s title‑clinch.

Sanju Samson Stays Humble Amid Spotlight

Samson was the most-talked-about player following his heroics in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026. However, the Kerala cricketer was not caught up in the hype amid the spotlight, but instead, he stayed humble and grounded amid the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup celebrations at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In a video that went viral on social media, players were seen being interviewed by broadcasters on the ground, but Sanju Samson was spotted sitting on the presentation stage with the Player of the Tournament award in hand, staying away from the cameras and media frenzy, quietly enjoying the moment.

The 31-year-old even invited renowned cricket commentator and presenter Harsha Bhogle to join him on the presentation stage, sharing the moment and showcasing his humility amid the celebrations.

Sanju Samson was initially not considered for India’s playing XI as the Team India management backed Ishan Kishan to open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma. Abhishek Sharma’s stomach infection paved the way for the Kerala cricketer’s World Cup debut against Namibia, where he scored 22 off 8 balls.

Thereafter, Samson featured in a Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, where he again provided an explosive start and scored 24 off 15 balls. His two brief but impactful knocks cemented his place in the playing XI for the crucial stages of the tournament, allowing him to deliver match-winning performances in the semifinals and final.

Fans Link Samson’s Humility to Dhoni’s Composure

The video of Sanju Samson’s calm reflection following his heroic performances in the T20 World Cup gained traction on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising his humility and composure amid the chaotic celebrations.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts praised the Kerala batter’s humility and grounded nature following India’s T20 World Cup triumph, describing him as quiet, likeable, and ‘boy-next-door’ demeanour.

Others noted his calm, composure, and respectful interaction with the renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle, drawing comparisons to MS Dhoni’s introverted, steady personality, and celebrating how he succeeded without seeking the spotlight despite being one of the tournament's star performers.

Sanju Samson finished the T20 World Cup 2026 as the highest run-getter for Team India, amassing 321 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 80.25 and an impressive strike rate of 199.37. He overtook Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs by an Indian batter in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

