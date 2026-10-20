Australian batter Matt Renshaw went viral after taking a stunning one-handed catch at slip off Scott Boland to dismiss Ryan Rickelton on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa. Australia dominated the day's play, leaving the hosts reeling at 97/5.

The Australian batter Matt Renshaw went viral after pulling off a one-handed blinder at slip on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test of the three-match series against South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Monday, October 19.

Australia put themselves in the driver’s seat on Day 2, as South Africa were left reeling at 97/5 in 43 overs, with skipper Temba Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder batting on 41 and 2, respectively, before the match was interrupted by bad light, wrapping up a day completely dominated by the visitors.

Scott Boland led the Australian bowling attack with figures of 4/31 at an economy rate of 2.21 in 14 overs, while the lead pacer Mitchell Starc picked up a wicket while conceding 27 runs at an economy rate of 2.7 in his spell of 10 overs.

Also Read: WTC: Bavuma, Rickelton lead SA's fightback after hosts slip to 40/4

Matt Renshaw’s Stunning Catch Steals Spotlight

As Australia looks to seize full control of the second Test, it was Matt Renshaw's sheer brilliance at slip that provided the defining moment of the final session. Renshaw, who had a great outing in the series opener at Kingsmead in Durban, continued his golden run by delivering a moment of absolute magic in the field.

The incident took place in the 40th over of South Africa’s innings, when Ryan Rickelton edged a seam-presenting delivery off Scott Boland, who pitched the ball on a length outside the off stump, tempting the batter for a firm drive. However, the ball edged and flew sharply to the right of the slip cordon.

Renshaw, who stationed at slip, dived to his right and extended a full-stretch hand to grab an astonishing one-handed catch low to the ground, dismissing Rickelton for 31 at 92/5. After taking the catch, Marnus Labuschagne immediately exclaimed, “Ren Mate. That’s a Stunner,” while Beau Webster lauded him by saying, “Great Hanger, Renners.”

However, Matt Renshaw himself was stunned by his effort, admitting, “I Didn’t See It. I Didn’t Actually See It,” expecting wicketkeeper Alex Carey to dive across for the chance. As Renshaw plucked the ball just millimetres off the turf, the stump mic caught the priceless exchange and the video of the same went viral on social media.

Matt Renshaw’s sensational effort gave Scott Boland his fourth wicket of the innings and put the visitors firmly in command of the match heading into Day 3. Skipper Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton built a resilient 52-run stand for the fifth wicket to keep South Africa afloat after early strikes had reduced them to 40/4.

However, Renshaw's moment of pure genius ended Rickelton's solid resistance and shattered the hosts' primary rebuilding effort just when they were threatening to construct a fightback.

Matt Renshaw’s Stunning Catch Leaves Cricket Fans In Awe

Matt Renshaw’s stunning catch at slip has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising his stunning reflexes and presence of mind, with many describing the grab as incredible and applauding his sharp reaction time.

Taking to their X handles, many called the catch ‘absolutely insane,’ while others praised Renshaw’s ‘almost zero reaction time’ and hailed his athleticism. Some also praised the catch as a ‘rocket hand’ effort, while others debated whether Renshaw or wicketkeeper Alex Carey deserved credit for the stunning grab.

Another section of fans also highlighted Renshaw’s all-round abilities, praising his batting, bowling and fielding skills, with one user describing him as a ‘perfect cricketer,’ while a few praised his consistency and suggested he was peaking at the right time.

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In the series opener, Matt Renshaw scored 190* and 82* in both innings, playing an instrumental role in Australia’s innings and 214-run victory over South Africa. In his Test career, Renshaw has aggregated 925 runs, including two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 37.00 in 16 matches.

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