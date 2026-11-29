4 Botches You Probably Missed At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026
WWE Survivor Series delivered chaos inside the cages, and a few moments went badly wrong. From a legend slipping to a broken nose, here's what you missed.
Rey Mysterio Slips Mid-Move
Team USA struggled throughout their match with Team Mexico, and some of the sloppiness cut both ways. One of Mexico's most glaring moments came when Rey Mysterio tagged in and worked with LA Knight, only to simply fall off the move. He gathered himself and carried on, but for a Hall of Famer it was a noticeable stumble.
Carmelo Hayes Crashes On The Floatover DDT
Carmelo Hayes was one of the standout performers in the men's WarGames match, though he ended up standing out for the wrong reason when his floatover DDT went wrong and he hit the mat. Other botches dotted the match, including Roman Reigns' handcuffs coming loose, but Hayes' miscue was the most obvious of the bunch.
Je'Von Evans Misses The Rope And Rolls His Ankle
Evans opened the match for Team USA but may have stayed in longer than he should have. Midway through a back-and-forth with Penta, he leapt for a springboard, missed the rope entirely, fell, and hurt his ankle. He kept going, but the pain and the embarrassment were both plain, and Penta ended up helping him back to his feet despite being on the opposing side.
Alexa Bliss Breaks Her Nose And Leaves Covered In Blood
Alexa Bliss' withdrawal from WarGames was always going to cause problems, and the women's match required several audibles where she would have been involved. The ugliest moment came when Jade Cargill caught both Bliss and Tatum Paxley, delivering a Fall Away Slam to Paxley and throwing Bliss.
Bliss landed first, and Paxley's hip bone then struck her in the face, appearing to break her nose. Bliss was pulled from the match covered in blood and couldn't help her team once proceedings officially began. Even so, Stephanie Vaquer still secured the win for her side.
The finish itself looked awkward too. Vaquer pinned Jade Cargill while Charlotte Flair had the Figure 8 locked in and ready to force a tap, making the top-rope move unnecessary. Both women celebrated afterwards, though it remains unclear whether the confusion stemmed from Bliss being pulled.
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