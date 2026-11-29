Alexa Bliss' withdrawal from WarGames was always going to cause problems, and the women's match required several audibles where she would have been involved. The ugliest moment came when Jade Cargill caught both Bliss and Tatum Paxley, delivering a Fall Away Slam to Paxley and throwing Bliss.

Bliss landed first, and Paxley's hip bone then struck her in the face, appearing to break her nose. Bliss was pulled from the match covered in blood and couldn't help her team once proceedings officially began. Even so, Stephanie Vaquer still secured the win for her side.

The finish itself looked awkward too. Vaquer pinned Jade Cargill while Charlotte Flair had the Figure 8 locked in and ready to force a tap, making the top-rope move unnecessary. Both women celebrated afterwards, though it remains unclear whether the confusion stemmed from Bliss being pulled.