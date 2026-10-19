The Mosi-oa-Tunya stadium in Victoria Falls is nearly finished ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. It will host Zimbabwe vs India and Super 7 games. An ICC inspection lauded the progress, highlighting the venue's unique tourist appeal.

The Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls is nearing completion ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, with major construction work substantially finished as Zimbabwe steps up preparations for the global tournament.

Victoria Falls Stadium Nears Completion

The new venue is scheduled to host Zimbabwe’s final group-stage match against India on October 24, 2027, followed by three Super 7 fixtures on October 28 and 30, and November 1, according to the ICC website.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is now focusing on finishing work at the stadium, with the media centre, broadcast centre, changing rooms, medical facility, grandstands and grass banks substantially complete. Roofing, the installation of bucket seats and other finishing work are underway, while corporate gazebos are also set to be installed.

ZC Confident in Timelines

ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni highlighted the progress at the venue and said the remaining work was focused on completing the facilities ahead of the first trial match. “The main building works are as good as complete and we are now concentrating on the finishes that will bring the stadium together, with all the outstanding materials having been delivered," Makoni said.

“When you look at the outfield and how the facilities are taking shape, there is a real sense of excitement about how close we are to playing cricket here,” he added. The stadium is targeted for full completion by mid-2027, with an international series planned to provide a more extensive test of the facilities before the World Cup. An initial trial match will help assess the playing facilities and match-day operations, Makoni added.

ICC Inspection Applauds Preparations

The progress was highlighted during a recently concluded International Cricket Council (ICC) inspection of Zimbabwe’s three host cities — Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls. Led by ICC Tournament Director for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 Sarah Edgar and Zimbabwe Tournament Director Hamilton Masakadza, the inspection began at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare, which is being considered as a potential venue for warm-up matches.

The delegation also visited Harare Sports Club, the Victoria Falls stadium and Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Edgar welcomed the progress made across the venues and said the improvements would help bring them up to the standards required for the tournament. “We are pleased with the progress made in addressing the baseline requirements to bring the venues up to the standards necessary for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027", Edgar said.

“The improvements to the stadiums and wider venue infrastructure are clearly evident and will help ensure the grounds are ready to host the tournament. Victoria Falls, in particular, is an exciting project. International fans will be in for a real treat, with the opportunity to experience international cricket at such an iconic destination. Victoria Falls is already a world-renowned tourist attraction, and bringing cricket to this remarkable setting will add another dimension to the experience for visiting fans,” he added.

Upgrades Planned for Other Host Venues

Zimbabwe will co-host the 2027 World Cup with South Africa and Namibia. While the Victoria Falls stadium is a new addition, work in Harare and Bulawayo is centred on upgrading existing venues to meet tournament requirements that have evolved since Zimbabwe last hosted the competition in 2003.

“We’ve identified areas where we will adjust a little bit and tailor-make to the ICC requirements for the 2027 event,” Masakadza said.

“In Victoria Falls, there is a lot of progress, and we’re all very excited about how things are looking there. In terms of the timelines as well, we’re very comfortable with what’s happening there,” he added.

Selected stands at Harare Sports Club and Queens Sports Club will be refurbished with bucket seats, while floodlights are planned for Queens Sports Club and the Victoria Falls stadium ahead of the tournament.

Harare Sports Club is scheduled to host Zimbabwe’s matches against Australia on October 15, and Pakistan on October 19, along with fixtures involving New Zealand, England and Qualifier B.

Queens Sports Club will host Zimbabwe’s matches against Qualifier A on October 9 and Afghanistan on October 11.

The 2027 edition will bring international cricket to Victoria Falls for the first time at the new stadium, combining the tournament with one of Zimbabwe’s best-known tourist destinations. (ANI)