On a rain-hit Day Two, South Africa fought back from 40/4 against Australia in the WTC clash, led by skipper Temba Bavuma (41*) and Ryan Rickelton's 52-run stand. Scott Boland registered his best Test figures against the hosts in Gqeberha.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton shared a 52-run stand for the fifth wicket as the hosts fought back after slipping to 40 for 4 on Day Two of the ICC World Test Championship clash in Gqeberha.

A stunning catch by Matt Renshaw at first slip capped a curtailed day’s play, with South Africa losing three wickets for 77 runs in fewer than 30 overs. Play began six hours later than scheduled due to persistent rain, after the opening day had also been washed out.

Boland Continues Impressive Spell

Having dismissed Aiden Markram and David Bedingham off consecutive deliveries on the truncated first day, Scott Boland continued his impressive spell by claiming two more wickets to register his best Test figures against South Africa. Boland picked up where he had left off, beating Bavuma’s outside edge with the first ball of the day. Debutant Marques Ackermann was immediately tested by a Pat Cummins bouncer before edging Boland to wicketkeeper Alex Carey for six off 38 balls, bringing his brief innings to an end.

Matthew Breetzke, playing his third Test and his first first-class match since February, looked to have settled in before falling into Mitchell Starc’s trap. The batter drove at an angled delivery and edged it behind to depart cheaply.

Bavuma Anchors Innings

Wiaan Mulder then joined Bavuma at the crease, with the pair negotiating the remaining overs. Bavuma finished the day unbeaten on 41, keeping South Africa’s hopes alive after the early collapse.

Australia lead the series 1-0 following their 214-run victory in the opening Test in Durban. (ANI)