Australian opener Nic Maddinson received a hilariously brutal reality check from his three-year-old son after scoring a duck in his Test comeback against South Africa. Despite the early setback, Maddinson bounced back with a quickfire 48 in the second innings, helping Australia secure a dominant 214-run victory.

Australian opener Nic Maddinson revealed a hilarious reaction from his son, August, after he fell for a 33-ball duck on his international comeback in the first Test of the three-match series at Kingsmead in Durban.

Australia took a 1-0 series lead with a dominant 214-run victory over South Africa. After declaring their second innings at 314/6 and setting a 421-run target for the Proteas to chase, the visitors’ bowling attack, led by Josh Hazlewood, bundled out the hosts for 204 on the final day of the Durban Test.

Hazlewood was the star bowler as he registered his best Test career figures of 6/49 at an economy rate of 2.90 in his spell of 16.5 overs. Matt Renshaw, who scored 190 and 82 in both innings, picked up two wickets while conceding 30 runs, while skipper Pat Cummins (1/34) and Nathan Lyon (1/33) chipped in with a wicket apiece to wrap up the Proteas' second innings.

Also Read: Herschelle Gibbs reveals changes for Proteas' second Test vs Aussies

Maddinson Gives Hilarious Reaction to his 33-Ball Duck

As Australia secured a 1-0 series lead by defeating South Africa in the opening Test, Nic Maddinson admitted that a brutally honest critique from his three-year-old son, August, provided the perfect reality check after his frustrating first-innings dismissal.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Maddinson stated that his son August offered a hilarious and unfiltered assessment after watching his father get bowled out.

“I saw you got out and all the stumps fell over. It was really funny," the feedback received from three-year-old Augie over the phone the following morning.

“That lightens the mood a little bit," he added.

Nic Maddinson made his international comeback after 10 years following his recovery from testicular cancer, which had temporarily sidelined his professional career and forced him to put his cricketing ambitions on hold.

Added to the Test squad for the ongoing series against South Africa, Nic Maddinson was surprisingly included in Australia’s XI despite a lack of red-ball practice in domestic cricket leading up to the tour.

Having primarily featured in white-ball cricket and T20 leagues in recent months, his sudden elevation to open the batting at Kingsmead caught many experts and fans off guard.

Finding Perspective Outside the Test Cricket Bubble

Further speaking on how he managed to shake off the pressure after his first-innings duck, Maddinson emphasized the importance of staying grounded while on tour.

"When you're away from family, you can get caught up in a little bubble sometimes," Maddinson admitted.

“And when you feel like you're under a bit of pressure from missing out in the first innings, you realise that at the end of the day I'm just really,” he added.

Following a disappointing first-innings outing, Nic Maddison bounced back strongly in the second innings, scoring a quickfire 48 off 38 balls, including 6 fours and 2 sixes, playing a vital role in accelerating Australia's scoring rate before Pat Cummins declared the innings at 314/6.

In his first-class career, Maddinson has aggregated 7880 runs, including 18 centuries and 36 fifties, at an average of 36.99 in 130 matches.

Also Read: Joe Root nearing Sachin's record an 'unbelievable effort': Samit Patel