Kyle Jamieson remains confident about bowling conditions at Hagley Oval as New Zealand strengthens its lead over India on Day 3 of the second Test, pushing for a series-clinching victory while focusing on disciplined bowling.

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 29 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson believes there is still enough assistance for fast bowlers at Hagley Oval, but stressed the importance of maintaining discipline and patience as the hosts strengthened their position against India in the second Test on Sunday.

New Zealand ended Day 3 at 133/3 in their second innings, extending their overall lead to 243 runs after bowling India out for 246 in the first innings. With two days remaining and rain forecast in Christchurch, the hosts will be keen to make the most of their advantage and push for a series-clinching victory.

Jamieson, who returned figures of 4/69 in India's first innings, said New Zealand's bowlers had to remain patient rather than expect wickets to come quickly, even as the ball became older and the pitch offered less assistance.

"It was obviously a little bit tricky to sort of find some false shots. Felt like we went past the outside edge a lot. But I think we stayed patient, and that's what we had to do," Jamieson said during the post-day press conference, according to Cricinfo.

The right-arm quick felt India's lower-order resistance, particularly Dhruv Jurel's fighting 88, made New Zealand work hard for the final wickets. Jurel faced 170 deliveries and struck 14 boundaries, helping India recover from 116/6 overnight to reach 246.

"I felt like we went past the outside edge probably what felt like 30-plus times and just couldn't seem to get [the edge]. [Dhruv Jurel] did a good job. Obviously, the more time he spent at the crease, the easier it gets. And, yeah, just did a great job just sort of hanging in there," he said, as per Cricinfo.

Jamieson added that bowlers could still trouble batters by consistently hitting the right areas, even with the older ball.

"I think we sort of found today, like, even with the old ball, if you still hit a good enough area and it was sort of in that off stump to fourth-fifth-stump channel, there was still enough there. There was still a little bit of bounce, still a little bit of sideways movement," he said, as per Cricinfo.

"Even watching a little bit [of India bowling] tonight, it still felt like there was a little bit there with sort of bounce and movement," he added.

New Zealand carried that advantage into their second innings, with Rachin Ravindra unbeaten on 46 and Daryl Mitchell on five at stumps. Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets, dismissing captain Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls, while Washington Sundar removed Devon Conway for 51.

With rain a possibility on the final two days, New Zealand's declaration plans could prove crucial. Jamieson said captain Tom Latham and head coach Rob Walter would assess the situation, but cautioned against rushing the game in pursuit of a result.

"It's sort of probably something Tom [Latham, the captain] and Rob [Walter, the coach] will talk about if they haven't already, tonight or tomorrow morning," he said, according to Cricinfo.

"But you've just got to sort of play the game that's in front of you. And then if Mother Nature wants to have a say in the game, then so be it," he added.

Jamieson also said he was feeling fit and ready despite concerns over his workload, having featured in consecutive Tests. He attributed his good condition partly to having bowled only 31 overs in India's first innings in the opening Test.

"I haven't done a scan yet to find out [about the wonky lower back]. But no, no, all good. Feeling good. Probably actually ended up probably under bowling last week on having only had to bowl once," he said, as per Cricinfo.

"So yeah, feel in a good spot. It's been nice to sort of have a run of games under my belt. And just feeling ready to play at the moment," he concluded.

India, who conceded a 110-run first-innings lead after New Zealand posted 356, now face the task of restricting the hosts before attempting a challenging fourth-innings chase. (ANI)