Former cricketer Kapil Dev encourages youth to enjoy their game following India's thrilling U19 Asia Cup 2026 win against Pakistan. He emphasizes sportsmanship while India celebrates its ninth title win in the tournament's history.

Chandigarh [India], November 29 (ANI): Former India cricketer Kapil Dev has urged young cricketers to focus on playing their game and make the most of the opportunities available to them, while reacting to the recent performances of India's Under-19 teams. Commenting on the Indian U19 men's team's dramatic triumph over Pakistan in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 final, Kapil said young players should enjoy the game and also appreciate the opposition when it performs well. "They should just go and play out there. Young players still have plenty of time, and sometimes the opposition plays better, which also deserves appreciation," Kapil told reporters in Chandigarh.

India's U19 men's team, led by Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, clinched the Asia Cup 2026 title with a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan after successfully chasing a daunting target of 338 in the final. Pakistan posted 337/9 in their allotted 50 overs, with Usman Khan scoring 107, while Abdul Qadir contributed 80 and captain Farhan Yousaf made 63. In reply, India completed the chase at 339/9 in the final over. Captain Lakshya led from the front with 80 off 101 deliveries, while Aaryavir Sehwag scored 58 off 61 balls and Manal Chauhan contributed 47 off 32 deliveries. Mohit Ulva played a decisive role in the tense finish, remaining unbeaten on 49 off just 26 balls, including five fours and three sixes, to take India across the finish line. The victory secured India's ninth U19 Asia Cup title, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history.

Kapil, who was in Chandigarh for the PGTI Trident Open at Chandigarh Golf Club, also spoke about the sporting activity and participation among younger players. "We are playing golf here for fun. It is for the younger generation to play this season. Players are doing well here," he said.

Meanwhile, India's U19 women's team is also preparing for the upcoming ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2027, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing a 15-member squad led by wicketkeeper-batter Bhavika Ahire. Anaadi Tagde has been named vice-captain. The tournament will serve as an important preparatory assignment for the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2027, scheduled to take place early next year. India will enter the continental competition as defending champions, having won the inaugural edition in 2024 by defeating Bangladesh in the final. Several members of the squad are currently featuring in India's five-match T20 series against England U19. India have taken a 2-0 lead after winning the first two matches, including a 106-run victory in the second T20 in Vadodara. (ANI)