PM Modi celebrated the 100th edition of 'Sundays on Cycle', highlighted Pune hosting the 2032 UCI Road World Championships, and lauded Indian athletes for successes in football and badminton ahead of the Khelo India Youth Games.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the completion of 100 editions of the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative under the Fit India Movement, saying more than 37 lakh people across over 30,000 locations have participated in the nationwide fitness campaign since its launch in December 2024. Addressing the nation in the 140th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister also highlighted Pune's selection to host the 2032 UCI Road World Championships and congratulated Indian athletes and teams for their recent achievements in international sports.

"I am happy to note that the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative under the 'Fit India' movement has completed 100 editions. Since its inception in December 2024, there hasn’t been a single Sunday when it hasn’t been organised. More than 37 lakh people across over 30,000 locations have joined it," PM Modi said.

Launched in December 2024 following the Prime Minister's call to make India a fitter and healthier nation, Sundays on Cycle has evolved into a nationwide movement encouraging people from different walks of life to embrace physical activity through cycling. The milestone 100th edition was celebrated under the theme #IndiaReady4Olympics, with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya leading the celebrations in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune. More than 50,000 people participated in Pune alone.

Highlighting another major development for Indian sports, PM Modi announced Pune's selection as the host city for the 2032 UCI Road World Championships. "There is more good news from Pune: the 2032 UCI Road World Championship will be organised there," he said. Pune recently secured the hosting rights for the prestigious cycling championships, becoming the first Indian city to host the event. The development also coincided with an upgrade of the Pune Grand Tour from UCI 2.2 to UCI 2.1. The second edition of the race is scheduled to take place from January 26 to 31, 2027, featuring six stages across Pune and the wider district.

The Prime Minister also lauded the Indian football team's performance, highlighting its record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title. "India is consistently achieving new milestones in sports. Our football team has won the SAFF Championship for a record 10th time," he said. India secured the title with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Pakistan in the final. Sandip Mandi scored the decisive goal in the 88th minute to help the Blue Tigers clinch their third consecutive championship, a first in the tournament's history.

PM Modi also praised India's badminton stars Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu for their recent title-winning performances. "In badminton, Lakshya Sen secured two consecutive Super 500 titles in Germany and Japan. He became the first Indian to win the Kumamoto Masters. At the same time, P.V. Sindhu added another title for India by winning the Hylo Open," he said.

Turning his attention to the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games, the Prime Minister encouraged young athletes to make the most of the opportunity. "Another major opportunity awaits our young champions: the 8th Khelo India Youth Games will be held across six cities in Telangana from December 11 to 22. I wish all the players and athletes the very best-keep playing, keep blossoming!" PM Modi said. The eighth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will feature 27 competitive sports and two demonstration events. Softball will make its competitive debut, while sailing and Karra Samu will feature as demonstration sports.

Concluding his remarks on fitness, the Prime Minister urged citizens to remain physically active and pay attention to their dietary habits, particularly with winter setting in across several parts of the country. "Winter has set in across many parts of the country. With the changing season, we must pay even greater attention to our fitness. We must continue to drive the ‘Fit India Movement’ forward with full enthusiasm. Also, keep in mind my advice to reduce the use of oil in your diet by 10 per cent. Obesity is a major challenge for our country; we must never ignore it. Rising obesity leads to various health issues, so it is essential to remain mindful of our diet and exercise," he said. (ANI)