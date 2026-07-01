BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has refuted widespread rumors that Rohit Sharma will retire from international cricket after the Lord's ODI against England. While Saikia confirmed Rohit remains in the team's plans, his specific phrasing has left fans debating the veteran opener's long-term future.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia addressed the rumours surrounding former Team India captain and veteran opener Rohit Sharma’s potential retirement after the Men in Blue’s final ODI of the three-match series against England at Lord’s in London on Sunday, July 19.

The speculations of Rohit’s international retirement stemmed from the reports that the BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, conveyed to the veteran batter about the team’s intention to transition towards younger players in the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup, with reports suggesting he no longer features in the board's long-term plans.

After retiring from T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma is now a one-format player, focusing on ODIs, with the aim of extending his illustrious international career until the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

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Rohit To Retire After Lord’s ODI?

As speculations of Rohit Sharma’s retirement from international cricket after the Lord’s ODI against England have taken centre stage, the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stepped in and cleared the air on the rumours that have been keeping the fans and Indian cricket fraternity on the edge of their seats after the second ODI in Cardiff.

Saikia stated that Rohit has not made any decision regarding his retirement, and the reports suggesting that the upcoming Lord’s ODI would be his final international appearance are entirely unfounded.

“There are a lot of speculations going on in the media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's,” Saikia said as quoted by Press Trust of India (PTI).

“Rohit is a regular member of the ODI team and will continue to play as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord's ODI wont be his last match,” he added.

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Devajit Saikia’s dismissal of Rohit Sharma’s potential retirement rumours came at a time when the reports suggested that the former India captain’s parents had specifically traveled to London to be present at Lord’s, further fueling speculation among fans and the media that they were there to witness his final international match.

However, Rohit has not yet commented publicly on the swirling rumours himself, apparently focusing on the Lord’s ODI, in what could be his last appearance on English soil, as he aims to maintain his composure and perform for the team despite the intense media scrutiny surrounding his future.

The ‘Scheme of Things’: Decoding the BCCI’s Stance

The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia’s clarification on growing rumours and speculations on Rohit Sharma’s retirement after the Lord’s ODI against England has provided immediate relief to fans. Yet, it has left many analyzing the specific phrasing used.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed mixed reactions to Devajit Saikia’s clarification. While many welcomed the statement as a relief and hoped the veteran opener would continue until the 2027 ODI World Cup, others remained unconvinced, pointing to similar denials before his Test retirement.

Several users also focused on Saikia’s phrase ‘as long as he is in the scheme of things,’ interpreting it as leaving the door open for a future transition rather than offering unconditional backing.

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In the first two outings of the ongoing ODI series against England, Rohit Sharma registered scores of 11 and 26 at Edgbaston in Birmingham and Cardiff’s Sophie Gardens, and the series decider at Lord’s promises to be a defining moment for the veteran, who will be eager to silence the noise and deliver a trademark match-winning performance on the hallowed turf.

However, it remains to be seen whether Rohit will publicly address the speculation surrounding his ODI future after the Lord's clash.

Also Read: No Rohit Sharma at the 2027 ODI World Cup? Reported Exit Plan Leaves Fans Divided Over Selectors' Call