Former West Indies captain and legendary all-rounder Garfield Sobers, famously called Garry Sobers, breathed his last peacefully at his home in Barbados on Friday, July 17. He was 89 at the time of his demise.

Sobers was not just a player but an icon of West Indies Cricket, transforming the very fabric of the game with his unprecedented versatility, grace, and match-winning ability, and his passing marks the end of an era for cricket fans worldwide who will forever revere his profound impact on the sport.

On that note, let’s take a look at five records that defined the legacy of legendary West Indies’ all-rounder, who consistently defied convention and pushed the boundaries of what was considered possible in cricket.