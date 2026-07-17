Garry Sobers Passes Away: Top 5 Records That Shaped the West Indies Cricket Icon's Legacy
West Indies legend Garry Sobers has died aged 89. The iconic all-rounder left behind an unmatched legacy, highlighted by his maiden Test triple century, record 365, six sixes in an over and several historic feats that redefined cricket greatness.
Gary Sobers Leaves Behind a Legacy to Remember
Former West Indies captain and legendary all-rounder Garfield Sobers, famously called Garry Sobers, breathed his last peacefully at his home in Barbados on Friday, July 17. He was 89 at the time of his demise.
Sobers was not just a player but an icon of West Indies Cricket, transforming the very fabric of the game with his unprecedented versatility, grace, and match-winning ability, and his passing marks the end of an era for cricket fans worldwide who will forever revere his profound impact on the sport.
On that note, let’s take a look at five records that defined the legacy of legendary West Indies’ all-rounder, who consistently defied convention and pushed the boundaries of what was considered possible in cricket.
1. First to Convert Maiden Test Century into Triple Ton
The West Indies legend Garry Sobers scripted a historic feat that saw him convert his maiden Test century into a triple century against Pakistan in 1958. He recorded a historic achievement in the 3rd Test at Kingston, where Sobers completed his maiden century as well as a double century on Day 3, before continuing his relentless pursuit of runs to reach an unbeaten 365.
Sobers shattered former England captain Len Hutton’s record of 364, which had stood as the highest individual score in Test cricket history since 1938. The West Indies all-rounder’s highest individual Test score of 365 remained unbeaten until fellow countryman Brian Lara surpassed it by scoring 375 against England in 1994.
The record was broken thrice, twice by Lara and once by former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, but Sobers’ innings remains one of the most iconic displays of dominance in the sport's history, setting the benchmark for the modern era of Test batting.
Also Read: Sir Garfield Sobers, legendary West Indies cricketer, passes away at 89
2. Youngest to Score Test Triple Century
Garry Sobers remains the youngest player to score a triple century in Test cricket history. He achieved this remarkable feat in the same match where he recorded his highest individual Test score of 365 against Pakistan at Kingston in Jamaica in 1958.
Sobers shattered former Australia captain and batting legend Don Bradman’s record of 21 years and 318 days to become the youngest player to reach a Test triple century at 21 years and 213 days. Bradman achieved the feat in 1930, when he scored 334 against England at Leeds, a record that stood for 28 years until Sobers eclipsed it in 1958.
To date, Sobers remains the only player to score a Test triple century at the age of 21, solidifying his status as a prodigy who redefined batting endurance and technical mastery early in his international career.
3. Six Sixes in an Over
Garry Sobers achieved what his predecessors or contemporaries thought was impossible in first-class cricket. The legendary all-rounder became the first-ever player to smash six sixes on the trot in a single over, achieving this historic feat while playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan at St Helen's, Swansea, in 1968.
Malcolm Nash was the victim of this onslaught, bowling an over that featured five clean hits over the boundary rope, with the sixth ball also being dispatched for six after it was hit high and caught by a fielder just inside the boundary. Had the fielder caught the ball and remained within the boundary ropes, Sobers would’ve been dismissed, and history couldn’t have been created.
In that match, Garry Sobers scored 76 and 72 in both innings for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan, but it was his historic six sixes in one over that became the defining moment of the contest.
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4. First To 8000 Runs and 250 Wickets in Tests
Garry Sobers defined the role of an all-rounder with his exceptional contribution across all facets of the game, becoming the first player in the history of Test cricket to achieve the prestigious double of scoring 8,000 runs and taking 200 wickets.
Sobers completed 8000 Test runs during the first Test of his final series against England at Kingston in Jamaica, the same venue where he had scored his record-breaking 365, marking a fitting bookend to his legendary career at the ground that witnessed his greatest achievements.
Sobers retired with a Test batting average of 57.78 across 93 matches, a testament to his sustained brilliance and consistency over a career that spanned nearly two decades during which he was one of the most respected cricketers in the world, alongside legendary Don Bradman.
5. First West Indian to 25,000 Runs and 1000 Wicket in FC Cricket
Garry Sobers further proved his extraordinary longevity and dominance in first-class cricket by becoming the first West Indian to surpass the milestones of 25,000 runs and 1,000 wickets. No West Indies player managed to score the 25,000-run mark while taking 1000+ scalps in first-class cricket history.
In his illustrious first-class career, Sobers has amassed 28314 runs, including 86 centuries and 121 fifties, at an average of 54.87 in 383 matches. With the ball, the legendary all-rounder picked up 1043 wickets, including 36 fifers and a 10-wicket haul, at an average of 27.74 and an economy rate of 2.45.
Garry Sobers’ impeccable statistics across 383 first-class matches serve as a final, definitive testament to a career defined by unmatched versatility, endurance, and technical perfection, cementing his legacy as the standard-bearer for all-rounders in the history of the sport.
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