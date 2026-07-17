Reports suggest the BCCI selection committee has decided to move on from Rohit Sharma in ODIs, making the final match against England his potential swansong. This speculation is fueled by a viral video of a sombre Virat Kohli and reflective commentary from Ravi Shastri, hinting at the end of an era for the star batter.

Former Team India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma’s ODI future has been thrown into uncertainty after reports emerged that the BCCI selection committee has decided to move on from him, making the final ODI match against England at Lord’s his likely international swansong.

After retiring from T20Is following India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 and from Test cricket in 2025 after being removed as captain amid poor form, the 39-year-old has been solely focusing on ODIs to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

However, the veteran opener’s desire to feature at the marquee event has hit a significant roadblock following reports that the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, conveyed to Rohit Sharma their decision to exclude him from their future plans in the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup. It was reported that Rohit spoke to a few BCCI officials on the sidelines of the series against England, but the response he received reportedly left him deeply unsatisfied.

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Virat Kohli’s, Sombre Look Goes Viral

As Rohit Sharma’s ODI future hangs in the balance, the visuals from the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff have become a focal point of fan speculation. It is often very rare that Virat Kohli, Rohit, and Jasprit Bumrah are seen sitting together during the batting innings, yet the cameras at Cardiff captured precisely that during a tense phase of the game.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Kohli was seen sitting between Rohit and Jasprit Bumrah with an expression of deep contemplation and, as many fans noted, an unmistakable sense of sadness. The former India captain was quietly sitting on the balcony of the team dressing room, eyes fixed on the field, almost appearing to be absorbing the gravity of the situation unfolding for his long-time teammate.

Even Bumrah appeared to be equally subdued, mirroring the pensive atmosphere that had enveloped the Indian camp, as the realisation dawned on the squad that their long-time partnership on the world stage was potentially nearing an abrupt and emotional conclusion.

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Virat Kohli’s sombre reaction was similar to the quiet, emotional atmosphere that surrounded the Indian dressing room in December 2024, when Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from his international career during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Much like the current speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma, Ashwin’s sudden decision at the time took many by surprise. However, unlike Rohit’s situation, which has been framed by ongoing reports regarding team selection and future ODI roadmap, Ravi Ashwin’s decision was independent, announced abruptly following the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Brisbane on December 18, 2024.

Shastri’s Praise For Rohit Sharma

The speculation of potential international retirement of Rohit Sharma after the third and final of the series against Lord’s was further fuelled by the reflective commentary of former head coach Ravi Shastri during the second ODI in Cardiff.

Speaking on air, Shastri repeatedly spoke about Rohit and his legacy in white-ball cricket, appearing to acknowledge that the veteran's time with the national team might be drawing to a close.

“He's been on the side for a long time. Won the T20 World Cup but missed out on the 50-over World Cup. He's got the record for the most hundreds in the World Cup. Five of them in the UK in the 2019 edition,” the former India head coach said.

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Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma were part of an incredibly influential chapter for Indian cricket, with Shastri serving as the head coach during a period that saw Rohit evolve from a talented white-ball specialist into an all-format master and eventual captain.

Shastri’s tribute to Rohit could potentially be seen as an acknowledgment of the changing guard in Indian cricket. By highlighting Rohit’s 2019 ODI World Cup dominance and his leadership in the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, the former India coach seems to be framing the current moment not merely as a transitional phase, but as the concluding chapter for a titan of the game.

Also Read: ENG vs IND, 2nd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah’s 18-Run Over Leads to ‘Intent Merchant’ Frenzy on Social Media

Ian Smith’s Lauds Rohit Sharma’s Humility

Former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator Ian Smith spoke about the humility of Rohit Sharma during his stay in the Trident hotel in Mumbai for the T20 World Cup this year, recalling a chance elevator conversation with the India captain amid the chaos created by fans.

"I think in India, he was staying at the Trident in Mumbai, where it is chaos when they're there," Smith recounted.

“Rohit was making his way through the throngs of supporters, and we went up in the lift together. It was a bit quieter and just had a little chat with him... and we stopped on the same floor. Very humble guy," he added.

Meanwhile, neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India nor Rohit Sharma has issued an official statement regarding the reported transition, leaving fans and pundits to speculate as the final ODI at Lord's draws near.

It remains to be seen whether the veteran batter will choose to announce his retirement following the conclusion of the Lord's fixture, or if he will continue to press his case for inclusion in future series.