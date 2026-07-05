Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's relationship is under scrutiny after his fiancée, actress Akriti Agarwal, shared a cryptic Instagram story. In the now-deleted post, she alleged being 'cheated on so many times' and confirmed that 'every rumour is true,' sparking intense speculation about their relationship status and leaving fans divided.

Out-of-favour India opener and Maharashtra cricketer Prithvi Shaw has once again found himself in the headlines for personal reasons as his fiancée and actress Akriti Agarwal shared a cryptic post on her Instagram that sparked speculation on their relationship.

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Prithvi and Akriti got engaged in March this year after dating for a long time. The news of their relationship first surfaced when the two posed together for a picture with Lord Ganesha during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in August 2025, which they both shared on their respective social media accounts.

After dating for several years, Prithvi and Akriti got engaged, taking their first major step toward a lifetime together. However, things appear to have taken a turn as the couple now finds themselves at the center of intense breakup speculation.

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What did Akriti Write on Instagram Story?

After four years of engagement, Prithvi Shaw's fiancée, Akriti Agarwal, sparked a social media storm with a cryptic post on her Instagram story, which spread like wildfire.

Akriti alleged that she had been ‘cheated on so many times’ and confirmed that "every rumour is true" regarding the speculation surrounding their relationship. However, the Marathi actress didn't mention Prithvi's name in her Instagram story.

"I was cheated on so many times, and yet I didn't say a word. I still can't believe this is the situation, even after taking one more step forward in life (engagement). All the gossip coming out is true. Everything you see about him on social media is 100% true.” Akriti Agarwal wrote on Instagram.

After Akriti Agarwal's cryptic post on her Instagram story gained massive traction on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), she deleted the story, sparking further speculation and confusion among fans.

Despite ‘cheating’ allegations by Akriti, neither she nor Prithvi Shaw unfollowed each other on Instagram, leaving many fans perplexed and searching for clarity amidst the conflicting reports swirling across social media platforms.

Engagement or Publicity Stunt? Fans Divided on the Truth

The cryptic post by Akriti Agarwal on her Instagram story, alleging she was cheated by an unnamed individual, has left fans and followers deeply divided on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handles, fans and followers shared mixed reactions, with some believing that Akriti Agarwal's cryptic post lent credibility to the rumours surrounding Prithvi Shaw, while others dismissed the screenshots as fake and urged people not to jump to conclusions.

Several users pointed out that the couple still follows each other on Instagram and that their engagement posts remain visible, while another section expressed hope that Shaw overcomes his off-field distractions and revives his cricket career.

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Prithvi Shaw's career is currently going through a rough patch. Once hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket after leading the team to an Under-19 World Cup victory, followed up with a maiden Test century on his International debut against West Indies in 2018, his journey has been rocky. Poor form, fitness, and disciplinary issues have been a major setback for him. He was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the IPL 2026 but didn't get to play in a single match.

Currently, Prithvi is preparing for the upcoming domestic season, which will begin in August this year. After moving from Mumbai to the Maharashtra domestic side ahead of the 2025–26 season, a decision was made to "resurrect his career' after being dropped from the Mumbai red-ball squad. Shaw is aiming to maintain consistency in order to return to the national side.

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