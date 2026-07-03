Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's young fan has gone viral for his heartfelt Bhojpuri tribute after the 15-year-old's record 11-ball fifty for India A. The clip has delighted cricket fans as anticipation grows over Sooryavanshi's long-awaited India debut.

The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the most Indian cricketer not just in India but also across the world, thanks to his explosive batting and fearless strokeplay in the IPL 2026. His record-breaking IPL season, where he amassed 776 runs and became the youngest Orange Cap winner, led to his selection to the India T20I squad for the Ireland and England tours.

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However, Sooryavanshi’s much-anticipated international debut has been put on indefinite hold by the team management, as they are backing the current opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. The young batter was benched across both T20Is against Ireland and wasn’t included in the playing XI for the 1st T20I against England in Durham.

Before the tour of the UK with the senior Indian T20I squad, Sooryavanshi played for India A in the ODI Tri-Nation series, where he amassed 211 runs, including a 94-run blitz against Sri Lanka A in the final.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 'Study for Exams, Play Gully Cricket,' Says Ex-Star to Teen Sensation

Sooryavanshi’s Fan’s Raw Appreciation Goes Viral

As Indian cricket fans await Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s international debut, a video has gone viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), wherein the 15-year-old’s herein the 15-year-old’s youngest fan passionately praises him for his 11-ball fifty in the Tri-Nation series final against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla.

In a typical Bhojpuri-infused display of raw emotion, the fan famously exclaims:

“Aree, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. ODI Mein,11 ball mein, 50 maarke aaya. Bhaukaal machake rakh diya re. Daraiha mata, hamar kareja, fan hai re,”

(Hey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. You came and hit a 50 in 11 balls in an ODI. You have created an absolute storm. Don’t be scared, my dear [hamar kareja], I’m a fan.”

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Apparently, the video was shot after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi recorded the fastest fifty in the history of List A cricket, before going to play a blistering knock of 94 off 29 balls at a strike rate of 324.13, but the hilarious yet emotional reaction from the young fan has now stolen the spotlight, with the clip going viral across social media platforms for its raw and unfiltered admiration of the teenage batting sensation.

Vaibhav’s Gang: The Rise of the Internet’s Favourite Fanbase

The viral video of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fan has ignited reactions on social media, especially (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts turning the clip into a digital rallying cry.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts responded with humour and admiration, joking about the fan club’s hype, comparing it to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s own impact, while others highlighted how quickly the teenager has turned into a massive internet sensation.

Several users also praised the fan’s raw energy, while a few pointed out the rapid rise of hype around the young cricketer’s performances.

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After being benched in the first T20I against England, which was abandoned due to rain after Team India posted a respectable total of 189/7, it remains to be seen whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will make his India debut in the second outing at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

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