Rahul Dravid's son Samit played a composed 32 for Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharaja T20 Trophy. His elegant cover drives, pull shots, and calm temperament reminded fans of 'The Wall', sparking widespread praise and comparisons on social media.

Former India captain and batting legend Rahul Dravid’s son Samit made headlines for Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharaja T20 Trophy clash against Hubli Tigers at Hubli Cricket Ground on Wednesday, July 1.

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Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters registered their fourth consecutive victory and overall sixth in the ongoing edition of the tournament following a narrow 2-run win over Hubli Tigers. After posting a total of 203/7 in 20 overs, thanks to fifties by Rohan Patil (64) and Praven Dubey (51), Bengaluru managed to restrict Hubli to 201/7, despite Manvanth Kumar L’s fiery 22-ball 60 in the lower order.

For Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters, Nischith N Rao led the bowling attack with figures of 3/27 at an economy rate of 6.80 in his spell of four overs. Vidhwath Kaverappa (2/55) and Shashi Kumar Kamble (1/33) chipped in with crucial wickets, helping Blasters edge past Tigers by just two runs.

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Samit Dravid’s Knock Steals the Spotlight

Though Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters escaped defeat with a narrow two-run victory against Hubali Tigers, Samit Dravid stole the spotlight with a composed and stylish knock that enthralled his teammates as well as cricket fans across social media, who were captivated by how closely his technique and demeanor mirrored those of his legendary father.

Walking into bat after the Blasters were reeling at 11/2, the 20-year-old stitched a crucial 70-run partnership for the third wicket with opener Rohan Patil. In this partnership, Samit showcased remarkable composure, just like his legendary father, and anchored the innings with a patient 32 off 23 balls, focusing more on rebuilding the KBB’s innings.

During his innings, Samit showcased several shots in his arsenal, including pull shots, exquisite cover drives, and precise square cuts, all executed with a textbook technique that his father famously used to dismantle bowling attacks with grace and clinical precision.

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This was his fourth outing as a batter for Samit Dravid, previously registering the scores of 11, 30, and 39 (highest), making his 32-run contribution in this high-pressure encounter his second-highest score of the tournament so far.

The 20-year-old, whose surname is often associated with his father Rahul Dravid’s legendary legacy, is increasingly proving that he possesses the grit, technique, and temperament to build a formidable cricketing identity entirely of his own.

Samit's Knock Revives 'The Wall' Memories

Samit Dravid’s performance in the Maharaj T20 Trophy match for Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters against Hubali Tigers has sparked comparisons to his legendary father, Rahul, by fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts were left amazed by how closely Samit's batting mirrored Rahul Dravid's, pointing to his elegant cover drives, compact stance, textbook footwork, pull shots, and calm body language, while others hope to see him creating his own legacy and coming out of his father’s shadow.

A few jokingly remarked that Dravid would be ‘angry’ to see his son smashing boundaries and sixes, while others said Samit’s fearless intent was a refreshing blend of his father's elegance and modern-day aggression.

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Despite being the son of Rahul Dravid, Samit chose to test his skills in domestic cricket, including the Ranji Trophy and the ongoing Maharaja T20 Trophy, instead of relying on his father's stature, gradually building his reputation through consistent performances.

Samit Dravid’s latest innings not only showcased his temperament under pressure but also reinforced the belief that he is capable of forging a cricketing identity of his own.

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