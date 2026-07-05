At the TNCA Annual Day, former India opener Murali Vijay gave an emotional speech praising his teammate Dinesh Karthik, calling him one of Tamil Nadu's best cricketers. Despite their complex personal history, Vijay's heartfelt tribute and reference to Karthik as a 'dear friend' sparked a wide range of reactions on social media.

Former India opener and Tamil Nadu captain Murali Vijay praised his former national and state teammate Dinesh Karthik during the TNCA (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association) Annual Day event held in Chennai on July 4, 2026.

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Murali Vijay and Dinesh Karthik played together for Team India and Tamil Nadu for many years, forging a long-standing on-field partnership that often defined Tamil Nadu cricket. However, the two have also been subjects of intense media speculation for years due to their personal history, as Kartik’s ex-wife allegedly left him to marry Vijay.

This complex chapter of their personal history has long been the subject of public curiosity, often overshadowing the professional achievements of both men and their professional camaraderie.

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‘I Have Not Seen Anybody Play Like Him’

Murali Vijay, who has been a stalwart of Tamil Nadu Cricket for years, expressed his sincere appreciation for his former teammate's unique cricketing style. During his speech at the TNCA’s Annual Speech in Chennai, Vijay emotionally reflected on the many times he stood at the non-striker’s end watching Karthik perform.

“I'm going to talk about Dinesh Karthik. It might be a little weird, but I've been watching him since my childhood. One of Tamil Nadu's best cricketers, I think the best batsman-keeper ever, is a dynamic personality, a dear friend,” the former India opener said.

“But I enjoyed him as a fan because I've played at the non-striker's end many times. I've not seen anybody play like him. He's a fantastic cricketer. He's helped me a lot without his knowledge, and I really want to thank him for that now," he added.

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Vijay’s appreciation for Karthik came at a time when the veteran wicketkeeper-batter is receiving widespread acclaim for his enduring influence on the sport. Though both Tamil Nadu players’ career trajectories were divergent in their later stages, Vijay's tribute serves as a testament to the respect that remains at the core of their professional relationship.

By choosing this admiration publicly during the TNCA event, Murali Vijay signalled a shift in the narrative, moving beyond past headlines to acknowledge the impact of a peer who fundamentally shaped his own understanding of the game.

Heartfelt Praise Meets Lingering Resentment Online

Murali Vijay’s emotional praise for his former India and Tamil Nadu teammate Dinesh Karthik was met with a flurry of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts were quick to offer their own takes on the unexpected tribute.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts shared mixed reactions. While many appreciated Murali Vijay's heartfelt tribute to Dinesh Karthik and hailed it as a mature gesture, others revisited their controversial past, with some praising Karthik's grace in moving on from the episode, which has long been a topic of debate.

Others believe that the past controversy continued to overshadow Murali Vijay's cricketing achievements, while some questioned his description of Karthik as a "dear friend" despite their well-known past.

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Murali Vijay played for India from 2008 to 2018 and was a batting mainstay as an opener in Tests, amassing 3982 runs, including 12 centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 38.28 in 61 matches.

Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, struggled to cement his place as a regular wicketkeeper-batter for Team India, as MS Dhoni held the position for the majority of his career, yet he remained a resilient figure in the sport. However, Karthik played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs, and 60 T20Is, scoring 1025, 1752, and 686 runs, respectively.

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