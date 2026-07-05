Raul Jimenez's goal-scoring record against Jordan Pickford gives Mexico a psychological edge. England faces a tough 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash at the high-altitude Azteca, where Mexico boasts a nearly unbeatable home record.

Raul Jimenez heads into Mexico's 2026 FIFA World Cup clash with England carrying a significant psychological edge over Jordan Pickford. The veteran striker has scored six career goals against the England goalkeeper in Premier League meetings more than he has against any other goalkeeper in the competition, as per Opta Analyst.

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England's Azteca Challenge

England face a tough Mexico side with a dominant home record and a high-altitude disadvantage at the iconic Azteca during the round of 16 clash on July 6. Harry Kane's men will face one of the biggest tests of their careers as a dominating Mexican side, which has been nearly flawless and impossible to beat at home, will pose a tough challenge for the quarterfinal spot, having not conceded even a single goal so far in the competition. Since first playing at the venue in 1966, Mexico have lost just twice in competitive matches at the Estadio Azteca. In 89 matches played there, they have recorded 70 wins and 17 draws.

Another challenge for England will be the high-altitude conditions at Estadio Azteca, with the pitch situated at around 7,220 ft above sea level. The thinner air at this height reduces oxygen levels for players and also allows the ball to travel faster and farther compared to lower-altitude venues such as Atlanta Stadium (312 m above sea level), where England faced DR Congo in the Round of 32 clash.

Road to the Knockouts

England's Round of 32 encounter against DR Congo required a dramatic comeback, with captain Harry Kane scoring twice late on to seal a 2-1 victory and book a place in the last 16. On the other hand, Mexico secured their knockout berth with a convincing 2-0 win over Ecuador, setting up a fascinating Round of 16 contest in one of world football's most demanding venues.