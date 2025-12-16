After being released in 2024 and facing disciplinary issues, Prithvi Shaw went unsold twice in the IPL 2026 auction. In a dramatic twist, Delhi Capitals bought him in the third round for INR 75 lakh, marking his long-awaited return to the league.

Maharashtra opener Prithvi Shaw is all set to make a comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after his first team, Delhi Capitals, acquired his services at the IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. The Capitals (earlier Delhi Daredevils) is where Shaw began his IPL journey back in 2018, where he was signed as a teenage prodigy after leading India U19 to World Cup triumph in 2017.

The 27-year-old was retained by the Delhi-based franchise season after season until his release from the squad in 2024. In the Mega Auction last year, Prithvi Shaw was listed at a base price of INR 75 lakh and was hoping for a franchise to acquire him for the IPL 2025. However, surprisingly, the former Mumbai cricketer went unsold as he did not find any takers during the auction, marking a major setback in his IPL career.

The disciplinary issues and inconsistent performances in domestic cricket led to his dip in stocks, raising concerns among franchises over his fitness and form. After switching from Mumbai to Maharashtra this year, where he regained his confidence, rhythm, and consistency, Prithvi Shaw made a comeback to the auction at a base price of INR 75 lakh at an Abu Dhabi event, hoping for another shot at reclaiming his place in the IPL spotlight.

Prithvi Shaw Heartbroken after Going Unsold Twice

After going unsold in the last IPL auction due to his fitness and disciplinary issues, Prithvi Shaw was hoping for another chance of making a comeback to the league, given his impressive showing in the ongoing domestic season. Shaw was among the players in the first set, and his name was announced by the auctioneer, Mallika Sagar, after David Miller sold to the Delhi Capitals.

In the first round, there was complete silence as none of the franchises raised the paddle despite the auctioneer repeatedly announcing Prithvi Shaw’s name and base price before the hammer finally came down and ‘UNSOLD’ was called. This left fans and cricket enthusiasts surprised, as there were high expectations of the Maharashtra opener getting bids given his current run of form.

In the accelerated round, Prithvi Shaw’s name came up again for the bid. When Sarfaraz Khan, who went unsold in the first round, was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings for INR 75 lakh, it was expected that Shaw would find a buyer. Yet again, the U19 World Cup-winning captain remained without a bid, leaving him once more unsold.

After going unsold for the second time, Prithvi Shaw took to his Instagram story and posted ‘It’s ok’ alongside a heartbroken emoji.

After going unsold twice, Prithvi Shaw was left with no choice but to give up his hope of making an IPL comeback next year and continue to perform well in domestic cricket for Maharashtra in order to have a clear shot at receiving the bids from the franchise in the next mini-auction next year.

Delhi Capitals Give Shaw a Chance

While Prithvi Shaw had already given up his hopes of featuring in the next IPL season, Delhi Capitals stepped in to give their former player a chance of making a league comeback. After going unsold twice on the trot, Shaw’s came up again in the third round, which is the accelerated round.

When the Indian opener’s name was announced in the third round, Delhi Capitals raised the paddle and acquired his services at a base price of INR 75 lakh, securing his long-awaited return to the IPL and ending his auction heartbreak.

After DC acquired the Maharashtra opener, Prithvi Shaw deleted the earlier post on Instagram story and reposted a new one expressing gratitude and excitement for getting another chance in the IPL with his old franchise, Delhi Capitals.

“Back to my family.” Shaw wrote.

Prithvi Shaw will look to make the most of the opportunity in the upcoming IPL season, regain his form, impress the Delhi Capitals management, and re-establish himself as a key player in the IPL. In his IPL career, Shaw has amassed 1892 runs, including 14 fifties, at an average of 23.95 in 79 matches.