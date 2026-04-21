Former India spinner R Ashwin has picked Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya as the standout young batter of IPL 2026. He called Arya “a step ahead” of talents like Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, crediting his consistent high-impact knocks, ability to score big, and wider range of shots that set him apart this season.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his thoughts on the standout young batter in the ongoing IPL season. In the IPL 2026, several young batters, including the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sameer Rizvi, Priyansh Arya, Mukul Choudhary, and others, have impressed with their fearless strokeplay and consistent impact.

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Vaibhav has often grabbed the attention due to his explosive batting at the top of the order, while Ayush Mhatre has stood out for his maturity and ability to anchor innings despite his young age. Rizvi, Angrish, Priyansh, and Mukul have also made strong impressions with fearless batting and consistent contributions under pressure.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre’s names are often highlighted for their standout performances, but veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin felt that one young batter has slightly edged ahead of the rest in terms of overall impact, consistency, and range in IPL 2026.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals face massive number three batter crisis ahead of SRH clash

‘Step Ahead of Mhatre and Sooryavanshi’

As several young batters have continued to impress with fearless approach and match-winning cameos, R Ashwin has been particularly impressed by the ability of one player to stand out with consistent big-impact knocks and a wider range of strokeplay compared to his peers in IPL 2026.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat, the 38-year-old stated that Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya looks a step ahead of other young batters, given his wide range of shots and ability to consistently deliver impactful performances in IPL 2026.

“I am not trying to put anyone above or below anyone, but Priyansh Arya, to me, looks a step ahead even of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. I am not comparing them, because he goes on to make big scores, and he has a wider range of shots." Ashwin said.

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R Ashwin’s remarks came after Priyansh Arya played a blistering knock of 93 off 37 balls, including 9 sixes and 4 fours, at a strike rate of 251.35 in the IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants. His 182-run stand for the second wicket with Cooper Connolly (87 off 46 balls) helped Punjab Kings' solid total of 254/7in 20 overs.

Arya’s efforts eventually paid off as PBKS bowlers restricted the LSG to 200/5, securing a comprehensive victory for the top table toppers in the IPL 2026 clash.

How Did Priyansh Arya Perform in IPL 2026?

Priyansh Arya was acquired by the Punjab Kings for INR 3.8 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in 2024. The Delhi batter justified his price tag by emerging as one of the breakout stars of the IPL 2026, amassing 475 runs, including a century and 2 fifties, at an average of 27.94 and a strike rate of 179.24 in 17 matches.

He played a pivotal role in helping the Punjab Kings reach their first IPL final since 2014, but the team lost to first-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Ahmedabad title clash. Arya’s impressive showing in his maiden IPL season led to get retained by the PBKS ahead of the IPL 2026.

In the ongoing IPL season, Priyansh Arya registered the scores of 7, 39, 57, 15, and 93 against the Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively, showcasing both consistency and explosive match-winning ability at the top of the order for Punjab Kings.

Across five matches, Priyansh Arya has aggregated 211 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 42.20 and an impressive strike rate of 248.23.

Also Read: IPL 2026: I focus on balls played, not sixes, says Priyansh Arya