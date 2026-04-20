PBKS opener Priyansh Arya reflects on his match-winning 93 off 37 against LSG, attributing his success to building an innings rather than just power-hitting. His knock helped PBKS post 254/7 and secure a dominant 54-run victory in Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya reflected on his match-winning performance after being named Player of the Match in their IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), highlighting his focus on building innings rather than just power-hitting. Arya, who played a key role in Punjab Kings' dominant batting display, said his satisfaction came from spending time at the crease and contributing through the middle overs after negotiating the powerplay successfully. "Today's innings, I was able to bat through the powerplay and contribute more in the middle overs. I don't practice six-hitting, I try to focus on the number of balls I play," he said.

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Arya on Preparation and Partnership

He also spoke about his fitness routine and credited the support staff for maintaining consistency in preparation. Anand Sir and Birla Sir have been working with us for six months; whatever they send, we follow," Arya added. On his partnership with Cooper Connolly, Arya said minimal communication helped both batters stay focused and execute their natural game without overthinking. "If we talk a lot, then there are a lot of thoughts, so the less we talk, the more we are able to perform," he said. Arya also picked his favourite stroke from the innings, pointing to his stylish shot over point as the standout moment of his knock.

PBKS Post Record-Breaking Total

Punjab Kings produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in Mullanpur, extending their unbeaten run in IPL 2026. Batting first, PBKS posted a record-breaking 254/7, powered by explosive knocks from Priyansh Arya (93 off 37) and Cooper Connolly (87 off 46), as the duo stitched a 182-run stand that dismantled the LSG bowling attack. Despite late wickets, Punjab finished with the highest total of the ongoing season.

LSG Fall Short as Punjab Bowlers Dominate

In reply, LSG started strongly with a 61-run opening stand between Mitchell Marsh (40) and Ayush Badoni (35), while Rishabh Pant (43) kept them in the chase. However, wickets at regular intervals, including key strikes from Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh, derailed their momentum. LSG eventually finished at 200/5, falling well short of the target as Punjab's bowlers held their nerve in the second half of the innings. With this win, PBKS remain top of the table, while LSG continue to struggle in the bottom half of the standings. (ANI)

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