Delhi Capitals face a significant crisis with their number three batter ahead of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team has tried Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, and Sameer Rizvi at the spot, all of whom have failed to perform.

DC's Glaring Weakness: The Number Three Spot

As Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) away from home, they will have a massive problem to solve: the number three batter crisis. Despite KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka's good showings this season as an opening pair, DC has struggled to fix its number-three woes, which has put pressure on the middle-order batters to bail the team out.

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A Tale of Failed Experiments

So far, as per ESPNCricinfo, DC has tried out three names at number three in Nitish Rana (20 runs in three innings), Karun Nair (five runs in a solitary innings against RCB) and Sameer Rizvi (six runs in one inning at this spot). Rizvi's form has also seen some decline after starting off the IPL campaign with two back-to-back explosive fifties against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI), registering just eight runs in past three innings, including a duck.

A Statistical Nightmare

The number three batting position has been a nightmare for DC across all metrics, standing last on total runs (31), batting average (6.2), strike rate (78), and boundaries (six), as per ESPNCricinfo.

The Abishek Porel Dilemma

The question for DC is who they will persist with at number three or if they would bring back Abishek Porel in the line-up, who has had 300-plus runs seasons with DC in 2024 and 2025, mainly as an opener. However, his number three outings are not as encouraging either, with just 194 runs in 11 innings at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of 137.59, with the best score of 41.

Squads

Squads: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora(w), Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Liam Livingstone, Smaran Ravichandran, Harsh Dubey, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari. (ANI)