Ahead of the crucial IPL 2026 clash against long-time rivals Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a major blow as young batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring tear, which he sustained during the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK’s batting coach, Mike Hussey, already hinted at the potential of Mhatre being ruled out of the tournament due to injury before the franchise officially confirmed his absence for the remainder of the IPL 2026 season. Ayush Mhatre is currently the leading run-getter for the CSK, amassing 201 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 177.87 in six matches.

As Ayush Mhatre ruled out of the remaining IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings have been left with a key gap in their top order heading into the business end of the season.