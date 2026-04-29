Mumbai Indians' batter Suryakumar Yadav is facing heavy scrutiny for his inconsistent performance in IPL 2026, highlighted by a cheap dismissal against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His inability to score substantially has put pressure on MI's middle order and triggered a wave of frustration and backlash from fans on social media.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav has come under heavy scrutiny over inconsistent batting performance following a cheap dismissal in the IPL 2026 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 29.

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After opting to bat by skipper Hardik Pandya, MI openers Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks gave the hosts a fiery start to the innings, forming a 93-run partnership before the latter’s dismissal for 46, falling 4 runs short of a maiden fifty of the season. Thereafter, Suryakumar Yadav joined Rickleton at the crease to carry on MI’s innings.

The pair was hoping to build a partnership before Suryakumar’s stay at the crease was ended sooner than expected, as he was dismissed for just four runs by Eshan Malinga, triggering a sudden collapse in MI’s innings after a strong opening stand.

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Suryakumar’s Struggles with Consistency Continue

Suryakumar Yadav has yet again failed to convert his start into a substantial score, as inconsistency in his batting performance continues to haunt him in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. The flamboyant batter often plays at No.3 or No.4, rotating with Tilak Varma, who shares middle-order responsibilities for the Mumbai Indians this season.

In the first four outings, Suryakumar registered the scores of 16, 51, 6, and 33 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively. In the next four games, the 35-year-old scored 0, 15, 36, and 5 against the Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively.

The pattern in which Suryakumar has gotten out has raised concerns, as repeated low scores have added pressure on MI’s middle order in key matches this season. The veteran batter has scored runs in patches rather than delivering consistent match-winning performances, leaving the side exposed in the middle overs during crucial encounters.

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Suryakumar Yadav has aggregated 162 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 20.25 and a strike rate of 140.86 in 8 matches. Out of the totals, Suryakumar has scored 96 runs through 18 fours and 4 sixes, meaning around 59.2% of his runs have come through boundaries.

Despite nearly 60% of his runs coming through boundaries, Suryakumar Yadav’s inability to convert starts into big innings continues to be a major concern for the Mumbai Indians this season.

SKY’s Inconsistency Triggers Backlash

Suryakumar Yadav’s inconsistent batting performance has become a topic of debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts showing no patience and mercy toward the MI batter, as reactions continue to pour in following yet another failure at the crease.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with a wave of frustration and sarcasm, with many calling his form ‘lost’ and mocking his repeated failures, while some expressed emotional disappointment over his inconsistency.

Others went as far as labelling him a liability for MI, questioning his place in the playing XI, while a few fans even demanded clarity on his form and future role in the team amid growing frustration over his continued failures.

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Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians posted a solid total of 243/5 in 20 overs and set a 244-run target for the Sunrisers Hyderabad to chase. Ryan Rickelton led the hosts’ batting with an unbeaten knock of 123 off 55 balls, including 10 fours and 8 sixes, at a strike rate of 223.64. Skipper Hardik Pandya (31) and Naman Dir (22) chipped in with quick cameos in the middle and death overs.

MI are sitting at the ninth spot on the points table with 2 wins and 5 losses, having a net run rate (NRR) of –7.036 after seven matches.

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