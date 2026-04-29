Mumbai Indians players will wear black armbands in their IPL 2026 match against SRH. This is to remember and show solidarity with a support staff member following the untimely demise of their daughter, the franchise confirmed in a statement.

Mumbai Indians (MI) players will wear black armbands in today's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium due to the untimely demise of a support staff member's daughter.

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The Mumbai-based franchise confirmed the news through a statement, announcing that players would wear black armbands during the match to honour and show support for a staff member who lost their daughter. "Due to the untimely demise of our support staff's daughter, Mumbai Indians players will wear black arm bands today, in remembrance and solidarity with the family," reads the statement from the franchise.

MI Opt to Bat First Amidst Poor Season

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against SRH. MI come into the contest on the back of a poor record in the ongoing season, losing five of their seven IPL 2026 matches so far. In their previous match, they faced a massive 103-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are playing good cricket and currently are on a four-match winning streak. They have won five of their seven IPL 2026 matches so far and will look to make it five wins in a row by defeating MI.

MI vs SRH IPL 2026: Playing XIs

MI vs SRH IPL 2026 match playing 11s: Mumbai Indians playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.

MI impact subs: Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga.

SRH impact subs: R Smaran, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel.

(ANI)