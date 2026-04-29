Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton hit his maiden IPL century, an explosive unbeaten 123 off 55 balls, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His knock propelled MI to 243/5, the highest team total at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL history.

Rickelton's Maiden Ton Powers MI to Record Total

Mumbai Indians' (MI) Ryan Rickelton slammed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), to take the team's total to 243/5 in 20 overs on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

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Opening the innings, Ryan Rickelton slammed an unbeaten 123 off 55 balls, including eight sixes and 10 fours, helping MI post the highest team total at Wankhede in the IPL, surpassing RCB's 240/4 from earlier this season.

Explosive Opening Stand

After electing to bat first, the Mumbai Indians' opening duo of Will Jacks (46 runs off 22 balls) and Ryan Rickelton took full advantage of the flat Wankhede deck. The pair dismantled the SRH bowling attack from the outset, racing to 78/0 by the end of the Powerplay.

Jacks was particularly aggressive, launching Harsh Dubey for 16 runs in the fifth over and then Rickelton slammed SRH pacer Sakib Hussain for 17 runs in the very next over.

Both the batters stitched a 93-run partnership before Jacks departed on the first ball of the eighth over as Nitish Kumar Reddy provided SRH their first breakthrough.

MI Navigate Middle Overs

However, despite Jacks' wicket, there was no slowing down for Rickelton. The Proteas batter slammed two boundaries and a six in the same over to take MI to 110/1 in 8 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav (5) couldn't contribute much as his lean patch continued. He lost his wicket to Eshan Malinga in the ninth over as MI were 113/2 after 9 overs.

New batter Naman Dhir (22) stitched a 55-run partnership with Rickelton before the former was dismissed by Praful Hinge in the 14th over. MI were 167/3 after 14 overs.

A Flurry of Records for Rickelton

Rickelton helped MI slam 14 runs off the 15th over as he also completed his maiden IPL century off 44 balls. MI reached 181/3 in 15 overs.

Notably, Ryan Rickelton now has the highest individual score for MI, surpassing Sanath Jayasuriya's 114* vs CSK at this venue in the inaugural edition in 2008.

Rickelton also became the fastest centurion for MI. He's also the second wicketkeeper to register a hundred for MI after Quinton de Kock did that against PBKS earlier this season.

The Final Flourish

MI captain Hardik Pandya (31 runs off 15 balls) stitched a 56-run partnership with Rickelton. Pandya slammed two fours and a six in the 16th over, bowled by Praful Hinge, before he lost his wicket to Sakib Hussain in the penultimate over.

After 19 overs, MI were 229/4.

Tilak Varma (7) didn't contribute much as he lost his wicket in the final over to Praful Hinge. Rickelton slammed a six and a four to finish Mumbai's innings off on a high, taking the team's total to 243/5 in 20 overs.

SRH Bowling Analysis

For SRH, only Eshan Malinga (1/29 in 4 overs) and Pat Cummins (0/39 in 4 overs) were the only batters who went for anything less than 10 runs per over.

Wickets-wise Praful Hinge was the most successful, taking two wickets, but conceded 54 runs.