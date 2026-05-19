Sunrisers Hyderabad have booked their spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs after a solid 5-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings. In a thrilling match on Monday, Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan played a brilliant knock of 70, while Pat Cummins turned the game with a 3-wicket haul.

In the 63rd match of IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. In this exciting contest at Chennai's Chepauk stadium, CSK batted first and scored 180 for 7. In reply, Hyderabad chased down the target in just 19 overs.

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With this victory, Sunrisers Hyderabad have confirmed their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs. On the other hand, the road to the playoffs has become extremely difficult for the Chennai Super Kings.

Hyderabad's Innings: Ishan Kishan and Klaasen Turned the Match Around

Chasing a target of 181, Sunrisers Hyderabad did not get off to a good start. Travis Head was dismissed for just 6 runs in the second over by Mukesh Choudhary. After that, Abhishek Sharma got a quick start and scored 26, but Akeal Hosein sent him back. After the initial setbacks, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen batted brilliantly, putting together a 75-run partnership for the third wicket. Klaasen smashed 47 runs off 26 balls, including 6 fours and 2 sixes, before Noor Ahmad got his wicket.

After Klaasen's dismissal, Ishan Kishan took responsibility and brought the team close to victory. Ishan scored a superb 70 off 47 balls, with 7 fours and 3 sixes. Nitish Reddy could only manage 11 runs. In the end, Salil Arora (10*) and Smaran Ravichandran (5*) took the team home. Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan was named 'Player of the Match' for his fantastic 70-run innings.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Proud of team's effort despite loss, says CSK's Gaikwad

Chennai's Innings: Brevis and Shivam Dube Stepped Up

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, the Chennai Super Kings' start was nothing special either. Pat Cummins gave Chennai the first blow by dismissing Sanju Samson for 27. Urvil Patel couldn't last long, and Sakib Hussain took his wicket. Kartik Sharma batted aggressively, scoring 32 off 19 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes, but Pat Cummins sent him back to the pavilion as well. At that point, CSK's score was 90/3.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't look in rhythm and scored only 15 runs off 21 balls, with Cummins taking his wicket too. After that, Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis added 59 runs for the fifth wicket. Brevis scored 44 off 27 balls, including 4 sixes and 2 fours, while Shivam Dube contributed 26 runs off 23 balls. Prashant Veer was out on the last ball of the innings. For Hyderabad, Pat Cummins was the star with 3 wickets, while Sakib Hussain picked up 2.

Gujarat Titans Also Get a Playoff Ticket

Sunrisers Hyderabad's win also benefited the Gujarat Titans. This result confirmed the Gujarat Titans' place in the playoffs as well. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already secured their spot in the final four.

In the current season, Sunrisers Hyderabad have 16 points from 13 matches with 8 wins. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have only 12 points from 13 games, having registered just 6 wins.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan's emotional knock powers SRH win vs CSK