The Gujarat Titans sported a special lavender-colored jersey against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 clash to raise awareness about cancer. This initiative highlights the importance of early detection, with the article also delving into GT's past performances while wearing this special kit.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) switched their traditional navy blue attire for a special lavender-colored jersey during the IPL 2026 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 12.

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Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced off for the eighth time in the IPL. In the previous seven encounters, the GT won on five occasions, while SRH managed just one victory, and one match was a no-result. The two sides have locked horns for the first time in the ongoing IPL season, as the tournament enters its business end.

Moreover, the GT and SRH are aiming for their eighth win of the season, fighting to secure a playoff spot. The Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, are sitting at the third spot with 14 points from seven wins in 11 matches, while Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently positioned 2nd with 14 points after 11 games.

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Why Did GT Players Wear Lavender Jersey?

As the Gujarat Titans were put into bat first by Sunrisers Hyderabad after skipper Shubman Gill lost the toss, the hosts took to the field in their striking lavender kits, momentarily setting aside their signature navy blue for a cause far greater than the game.

The visual swift was part of the franchise’s initiative to raise awareness about cancer, specifically emphasising the importance of early detection and the global fight against the disease. The choice of the colour ‘lavender’ is deeply symbolic, as it represents all forms of cancer rather than a single type.

By sporting these special jerseys for the high-stakes clash against the SRH in Ahmedabad, the Titans transformed the stadium into a sea of lavender, using their massive IPL platform to honour survivors and victims of cancer, and encourage fans to prioritise regular screenings and preventive care.

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Gujarat Titans became the third team, after Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, to wear special jerseys in the ongoing season. RCB won the green kit to promote environmental sustainability and their "Go Green" initiative, while the RR donned an all-pink ‘Pink Promise’ jersey to champion women-led rural transformation in Rajasthan.

What is GT’s IPL Record in Lavender Jersey?

Gujarat Titans have been donning a special lavender jersey since 2023, a year after their debut in the cash-rich league. They first introduced their he kit during their home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 season, where they secured their 34-run win at the Narendra Modi.

In 2024, the franchise continued their tradition against the Kolkata Knight Riders, but unfortunately, the match was abandoned due to rain in Ahmedabad. In the last IPL season, the Gujarat Titans wore a special lavender jersey for their home match against the Lucknow Super Giants, which they lost by 33 runs, marking their first defeat in a special kit.

Overall, the Gujarat Titans won one match, lost one, and had one washed out in their special lavender jersey prior to the current 2026 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, with whom they first started this noble tradition.

As the match unfolds at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Titans are not just playing for the crucial two points that would solidify their playoff standing, but also to reclaim their winning momentum in the lavender threads.

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