5 Costliest IPL 2026 Stars Who Couldn’t Match Expectations And Left Fans Disappointed
IPL 2026 saw several high‑priced cricketers struggle to justify their massive contracts. From Rishabh Pant’s underwhelming captaincy to Hardik Pandya’s poor all‑round show, these stars failed to deliver consistent match‑winning performances.
Rishabh Pant’s ₹27 Crore Struggles
Pant, the most expensive player in IPL history, managed 251 runs in 11 games with just one fifty. His average of 27.89 and strike rate of 138.67 fell short of expectations, especially as captain and wicketkeeper of Lucknow Super Giants, who missed the playoffs.
Cameron Green’s Costly Season
Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹25.20 crore, Green scored 232 runs in ten innings at 33.14 average and 146.84 strike rate. With the ball, he took four wickets in six innings. Useful numbers, but not impactful enough to justify his record overseas price tag.
Nicholas Pooran’s Slump
Retained by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹21 crore, Pooran endured a poor season. Across 11 innings, he scored only 184 runs at 16.73 average and 124.32 strike rate. His lone standout knock of 63 off 21 balls against Mumbai Indians wasn’t enough to validate his premium fee.
Hardik Pandya’s Underwhelming All-Round Show
Valued at ₹16.35 crore, Pandya disappointed as Mumbai Indians’ captain and all‑rounder. In eight games, he scored 146 runs at 20.86 average and 136.45 strike rate. With the ball, he took just four wickets, often conceding over ten runs an over, failing to inspire his team.
Suryakumar Yadav’s Dip In Form
Usually Mumbai’s most reliable batter, Suryakumar struggled this season. He scored 195 runs in 11 games at 17.73 average and 144.44 strike rate, with only one fifty against Delhi Capitals. For a player expected to anchor and accelerate, his numbers were far below expectations.
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