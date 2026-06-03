India star Sayali Satghare's all-round show (4 wickets, 30*) and teen spinner Swara Jadhav's 3 wickets led SOBO Mumbai Falcons to a 7-wicket win over Aakash Tigers in the Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women's League.

Continuing her red-hot form in the inaugural Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women's League, India star Sayali Satghare once again led from the front on Wednesday, delivering a standout all-round performance while 14-year-old teenage sensation Swara Jadhav shone with the ball as SOBO Mumbai Falcons cruised to a seven-wicket win over Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, registering their second successive victory in the tournament.

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Falcons' Dominant Bowling Display

Leading from the front, Satghare delivered a superb spell with the ball, claiming four wickets and striking in the very first over to put the Tigers under immediate pressure. Operating in tandem with the Falcons' disciplined bowling attack, she ensured the opposition never found any rhythm, according to a press release.

The teenage left-arm spinner Jadhav (3/19) then tightened the screws further with a fine three-wicket burst, dismantling the middle order and preventing any meaningful recovery.

Electing to bat, Aakash Tigers struggled throughout their innings against the Falcons' relentless attack. Sanika Chalke top-scored with 21 runs but received little support from the rest of the batting line-up as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Unable to build partnerships or accelerate when required, the Tigers limped to a modest 113/9 from their 20 overs.

Falcons' Controlled Chase

In response, the Falcons quickly recovered from a disappointing start, with Simran Shaikh (23) and impact substitute Sarika Koli (33 not out) steadying the innings before captain Satghare (30 not out) took control of the chase. Batting with authority, she combined with Koli for an unbeaten 64-run stand to ensure there were no further hiccups. The skipper looked in complete control, striking three boundaries as she steered the Falcons home with ease and sealed the chase with 25 balls to spare.

Men's Competition: ARCS Andheri Defeat Falcons

Earlier in the men's competition on Tuesday, SOBO Mumbai Falcons suffered a five-wicket defeat to Shivam Dube's ARCS Andheri. After opting to field, Dube led by example with three wickets, while Ajay Mishra also picked up three scalps as the Falcons were bundled out for 126 in 18.2 overs. Wicketkeeper Aditya Tare fought a lone battle with a 39-ball 59 but found little support from the other batters. In reply, Andheri rode on Divyansh Saxena's fluent 33-ball 50 and useful contributions from Pragnesh Kanpillewar (26) and Prasad Pawar (21) to seal victory comfortably with six overs remaining.

Brief Scores:

Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb 113/9 in 20 overs (Sanika Chalke 21, Manali Dakshini 18; Sayali Satghare 4/29, Swara Jadhav 3/19) lost to SOBO Mumbai Falcons 117/3 in 15.5 overs (Sarika Koli 33 not out, Sayali Satghare 30 not out, Simran Shaikh 23) by seven wickets. (ANI)