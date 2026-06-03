PM Narendra Modi praised the inaugural World Yogasana Sports Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad, calling it a key milestone. He will virtually attend the event, which hosts 400+ athletes from 60+ countries aiming for Olympic recognition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the growing global popularity of yoga and extended his best wishes to participants of the World Yogasana Sports Championship (WYC) 2026, which is set to commence in Ahmedabad on June 4.

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PM Modi Calls Championship a 'Significant Milestone'

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the championship marks an important milestone in the global sporting journey of Yogasana and has brought together yoga enthusiasts from across the world. "Yoga is gaining tremendous popularity across the world! Tomorrow, on 4th June, a very special competition, the 1st World Yogasana Sports Championship 2026, commences in Ahmedabad. This platform has brought together Yoga enthusiasts from around the world. It is a significant milestone on the global sporting roadmap for Yogasana," PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister also said that he would be joining the event virtually on Thursday evening. "I will be joining the event via technology as well at around 6:40 PM tomorrow evening," he added.

PM Modi congratulated the organisers for hosting the championship and conveyed his best wishes to all participants. "My compliments to those who have organised such an innovative event and best wishes to all taking part," the Prime Minister said.

A Global Event Aiming for Olympic Recognition

According to a release, more than 400 athletes from over 60 countries gather for the first-ever World Yogasana Championships 2026 (WYC 2026) from June 4-8.

The inaugural edition of WYC 2026 will witness athletes from across the world, including the USA, Ghana, Kenya, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan, among others.

The landmark event marks a defining moment in the evolution of Yogasana, transforming an ancient Indian practice into a globally competitive sporting discipline while strengthening its pathway towards recognition within the Olympic movement.

The World Yogasana Championship 2026 is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Ministry of Ayush, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gujarat Tourism and Gujarat Yogasana Sports Association - establishing Yogasana as a global sporting discipline and paving the way towards Olympic recognition.

The event is also expected to bring together 32 international judges and 51 national judges, highlighting the rapidly expanding global footprint of Yogasana as a competitive sport. (ANI)