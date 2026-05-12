RCB's Krunal Pandya lauded teammate Virat Kohli's 'unbelievable' hunger and intensity, calling him one of the greatest. Pandya also expressed his strong desire and dream to make a comeback and play for the Indian cricket team once again.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya praised teammate Virat Kohli for his intensity and preparation, saying the star batter's hunger to improve continues to inspire players around him.

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Speaking on JioStar's 'Superstars', Krunal reflected on sharing the dressing room with Kohli once again and highlighted the former India captain's dedication towards the game. "I have learned a lot just by watching Virat Kohli, the way he prepares for a tournament and the intensity he brings to every practice session. I have played with him for India when he was captain, and I have also played against him. Now, I am lucky to share the same dressing room with him again," Krunal said.

The 35-year-old all-rounder said Kohli's drive and passion remain as strong as ever despite years at the top level. "What I have realised is that his hunger is still unbelievable. Those eyes don't lie. The same intensity in every net session, the same hunger to improve. That is what makes him Virat. I believe if he had played in any era, he would still be one of the greatest. And I feel there is still a lot left in Virat to give to the game," he added.

Krunal on Ambition to Return to Indian Side

Krunal also opened up about his ambition to return to the Indian side, stating that representing the country remains his biggest dream.

Krunal said that while winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title and contributing consistently in the tournament have been satisfying, wearing the India jersey again remains his ultimate goal.

The all-rounder last featured for India in 2021. In international cricket, the 35-year-old has played five ODIs, scoring 130 runs and taking two wickets, while in 19 T20Is, Krunal has made 124 runs and taken 15 wickets.

"Winning the IPL trophy and performing well in the tournament has been a great feeling. But every cricketer has a dream. Since childhood, my dream has always been to represent the country. That hasn't changed. Playing for India is the biggest blessing, honour, and achievement for me and donning the Blue Jersey once again is a dream, and it's still alive," he said.

"I want to keep doing what I am doing and earn that privilege again. I am keeping my fingers crossed for that," he added.

Match-Winning Performance for RCB

RCB defeated the Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a last-ball thriller on Sunday.

Krunal played a match-winning knock of 73 off 46 balls that helped his side to seal the victory. RCB found themselves at 39/3 in 5.1 overs in their chase of 167. Krunal Pandya stitched a crucial 55-run stand with Jacob Bethell (27) and a 37-run stand with Jitesh Sharma (18) to bring RCB closer to their target before he was eventually dismissed in the 18th over after hitting two sixes off Allah Ghazanfar's bowling.

Krunal's innings was particularly impressive as he battled cramps but still held firm and delivered when it mattered. (ANI)