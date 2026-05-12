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Virat Kohli Controversy: German Model Liz Laz Claims She Was Paid to ‘Say Bad Things’ About RCB Star
Remember that whole drama about Virat Kohli liking German model Liz Laz's post? Well, things just got more serious. Liz has now come out and said some people even tried to pay her to make up false stories about him.
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Image Credit : lizlaz_tv, virat.kohli/Instagram
Pressure to make allegations against Kohli?
Liz Laz recently revealed in an interview that some journalists contacted her. She claims they pressured her to speak negatively about Virat Kohli and make false allegations. They even offered her money to do so, but she flatly refused to tarnish his reputation for fame or cash.
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Image Credit : Instagram/lizlaz_tv + ANI
“No ill-intent behind that like”
Liz Laz clarified that she was initially happy when a world-class cricketer like Kohli noticed her post. She felt sad when social media blew the whole thing out of proportion. 'It was just a normal social media activity,' she said, adding she was surprised by the trolling as Kohli never behaved badly.
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Image Credit : Instagram/lizlaz_tv + ANI
Liz compares Kohli to Messi, Ronaldo
Showing her respect for the cricketer, Liz Laz compared Kohli's massive popularity in Asia to that of football legends Messi and Ronaldo. She said it's just not right to make up stories and try to ruin someone's character over such a small thing.
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Image Credit : ANI
Liz Laz's popularity grew in India
After this whole episode, Liz Laz became quite famous in India. Her social media following increased massively, and she reportedly got offers for brand deals and reality shows. However, she made it clear she won't use someone's reputation for cheap publicity. She also mentioned she is a big IPL fan and follows Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
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