During the RCB vs LSG IPL match, LSG captain Rishabh Pant was allegedly mocked by the stadium DJ while he was injured. A viral clip of the DJ playing a "FAAAHHH" sound has sparked a major debate on social media, with fans divided over whether the act was intentional or just routine stadium entertainment.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant was allegedly mocked by a DJ during the IPL 2026 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 15.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The RCB secured their third successive win at home and the fourth overall with a five-wicket win over the LSG. With a 147-run target, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased it down with 29 balls to spare or in 15.1 overs. Virat Kohli led the run chase with a knock of 49 off 34 balls, while skipper Rajat Patidar (27) and Jitesh Sharma (23) provided crucial support as RCB comfortably overhauled the target before the death overs.

However, the spotlight briefly shifted during the match when LSG captain Rishabh Pant appeared to be in discomfort after a blow to his elbow off Josh Hazlewood’s bouncer, leading to a temporary stoppage of play as the physio attended to him on the field.

Also Read: IPL 2026: 'Felt in good shape', says Hazlewood on match-winning spell

Chinnaswamy DJ ‘FAAAHHH’ Clip Goes Viral

Rishabh Pant was struggling with an injury during the LSG’s batting and was spotted in visible discomfort after the blow to his elbow off Josh Hazlewood’s delivery, attempting to continue his innings as play went on.

As the LSG captain was in pain and pausing before briefly trying to regain composure at the crease, the DJ at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium encouraged the crowd, especially the RCB supporters, encouraged the crowd to chant “FAAAHHH,” a moment that later went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Scroll to load tweet…

After the blow on the elbow, Rishabh Pant was unable to get going with the bat as he was immediately attended by the team physio, Patrick Farhart, and received on-field treatment before he retired hurt while batting on 0 off three balls. Concerned, Josh Hazlewood checked on Pant after the incident as players and staff assessed his condition on the field.

However, Rishabh Pant returned to bat despite being injured after Ayush Badoni’s dismissal at 118/5, but he was dismissed for 1 at 124//6 in the 17th over. The LSG captain didn’t keep the wickets, with Mukul Choudhary stepping in as the substitute wicketkeeper for the remainder of the innings.

Did Chinnaswamy DJ Really Mock Pant?

The viral clip of Chinnaswamy's DJ encouraging fans to chant “FAAAHHH” during the brief break in play involving Rishabh Pant has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handies, fans, especially RCB supporters, and cricket enthusiasts were divided over the incident, with many arguing that the ‘FAAAHHH’ chant was part of routine stadium entertainment used for multiple players, including moments when Virat Kohli missed shots during the match, while others felt the timing during Rishabh Pant’s injury break made it inappropriate.

Several users also accused rival fan groups of spreading out-of-context clips and pushing a misleading narrative around the DJ moment.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Recently, the Chennai Super Kings lodged a complaint with the BCCI against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the ‘Dosa-Idli’ song being used during the IPL 2026 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as they believe it was mocking Tamil Heritage.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that DJs are supposed to support the home team, but the things were ‘different’ at the Chinnaswamy, adding that certain comments were made against the players, prompting the franchise to file a complaint with the Rishabh PaBCCI.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RCB's smart planning key to success, says Jitesh Sharma after LSG win