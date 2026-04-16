CSK have lodged a complaint with the BCCI against RCB over a ‘Dosa-Idli’ song played at Chinnaswamy during IPL 2026. The franchise termed it in poor taste and mocking Tamil heritage. The IPL committee has acknowledged the complaint and is reviewing the matter.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have reportedly approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a complaint against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru over a ‘Dosa-Idli- song played during the IPL 2026 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

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RCB and CSK recently faced off in Bengaluru, the hosts, who are the defending champions of the tournament, secured a 43-run win over the five-time IPL winner in front of a packed stadium, which was largely dominated by home supporters. This was the 36th encounter between the two sides in the IPL, with Chennai Super Kings leading 21-14 over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in head-to-head.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings are two of the fiercest rivals in the history of IPL, with both teams enjoying massive fan followings across the country. Matches between the two sides have often produced high-intensity contests, both on and off the field.

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‘Dosa-Idli’ Controversy Sparks Fresh Tension in CSK-RCB Rivalry

As the clash between RCB and CSK took place almost two weeks ago, the issue has only surfaced recently, drawing attention to events that unfolded during the match. According to the report by the Indian Express, the DJ at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium played a ‘Dosa-Idli’ themed song during the match, which didn’t go down well with the CSK camp, as they believe it was mocking Tamil Heritage.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that DJs are supposed to support the home team, but the things were ‘different’ at the Chinnaswamy, adding that certain comments were made against the players, prompting the franchise to file a complaint with the BCCI.

“The DJs are usually around to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was different. Certain comments were made against our players. Considering it, we have written to the BCCI to have a look into it.” Viswanthan said.

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The entire controversy began back in 2025 when RCB wicketkeeper- batter Jitesh Sharma seemingly mocked the CSK with a song ‘Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney’, but he got trolled later by the DJ at Chepauk Stadium after he was dismissed. The moment had sparked reactions online at the time.

However, the CSK management objected to such a song, which makes fun of the opposition, stating that it was ‘not in good taste’ and also raising concerns over the remarks made by the stadium DJ, which they felt crossed the line by targeting players during the match.

IPL Committee Receives CSK Complaint

The committee of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has received the complaint filed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and is understood to have taken note of the concerns raised by the franchise.

“We have received a complaint from CSK and are looking into it,” an IPL official told The Indian Express.

Since IPL 2024, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won four out of five matches against the Chennai Super Kings, indicating a recent shift in momentum in this high-profile rivalry. The fans from both sides have often engaged in intense exchanges at stadiums as well as on social media, further fuelling the competitive edge between the two franchises.

The Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will not meet again in the league stage, as both sides were placed in Group A, which means they face each other only once during the group phase unless they qualify to meet again in the playoffs.

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