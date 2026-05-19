CSK coach Stephen Fleming said MS Dhoni has a big influence on the team in IPL 2026 despite not playing. Fleming also praised new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership transition after CSK's loss to SRH dented their playoff hopes.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that although MS Dhoni has not yet played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) IPL 2026, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter has continued to have a big influence on the team, adding that his presence around the team has been extremely important. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK played their final home game of the season on Monday at Chepauka, and their hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs were dealt a major blow after they were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets.

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Dhoni's Continued Influence

Notably, Dhoni, who has yet to feature in any of CSK's matches this season, was expected to return to the playing 11 for the clash against SRH. However, the 44-year-old, who is recovering from a calf strain, missed the match as well. However, despite Dhoni not having featured in any of CSK's matches yet, coach Fleming said that the former CSK captain has remained closely involved with the team and continues to have a major influence, particularly in guiding younger players and maintaining continuity within the squad. "MS (Dhoni) has been around a lot this year, which has been really important for the team, for a lot of young players, and continuity. So, he's been a big part. He hasn't played, but he's still had a big influence on the team," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

Playoff Hopes Fade After SRH Defeat

Currently placed in sixth spot on the points table, CSK now need a win in their remaining match and need Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals to lose their remaining matches.

Batting first against SRH, CSK posted 180/7 after being put in to bat, with a brisk start from Sanju Samson and contributions from Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube, but regular strikes from SRH bowlers, led by captain Pat Cummins, restricted them from finishing strongly.

In reply, SRH maintained control through partnerships despite losing wickets at intervals, with Ishan Kishan top-scoring with a fluent 70, while Klaasen's quick 47 kept the momentum in the middle overs. The chase was completed comfortably as SRH crossed the finish line with an over to spare. The result also confirmed SRH's qualification for the playoffs alongside the Gujarat Titans, making them the second and third teams after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to secure a spot in the knockout stage.

'Fallen short under pressure'

Flemings said that CSK have been competitive in recent matches but have fallen short under pressure due to a lack of accuracy and positivity at key moments. While disappointed at missing opportunities to win crucial games, he added that there is still significant room for improvement for the future. "Our performances under pressure, the last couple of games, just haven't been quite up to it. We've been in the fight, which has been good. And if we'd been a little bit more accurate, a little bit more positive, then things could have been different. We're competitive with a lot of room to move, which is exciting moving forward, but very disappointed that we haven't been able to take the opportunity to get one or two of the last games, which would have put us right in the mix," Fleming said.

Fleming on Gaikwad's Captaincy

Stephen Fleming said Ruturaj Gaikwad is handling the transition from MS Dhoni's long leadership era well, adding that the young captain has the respect of the squad and continues to learn. He said Ruturaj has the potential to become an excellent leader for the franchise. "It's a big transition from having one of the best captains the cricket has seen running the franchise for such a long time to a new captain, so it's going to take a little bit of time. And he's doing a good job. He has a massive amount of respect with this group of players. And he's learning all the time and putting that into play. So, going forward, I have no doubt he'll be a fine captain for this franchise," he said. (ANI)