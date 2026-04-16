Jitesh Sharma credits RCB's smart planning, home ground knowledge, and aggressive batting for their 5-wicket win over LSG. The victory propelled RCB to the top of the IPL 2026 table. Virat Kohli returned from injury to score a crucial 49.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma highlighted his team's smart planning, aggressive batting mindset and collective improvement following their five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Wednesday. RCB climbed to the top of the points table with four wins in five matches after comfortably chasing down 147 at their home venue in M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

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Speaking at a press conference after the match, Jitesh credited the team's understanding of home conditions as a key factor behind their success. "I think this year we are very smart about the wicket. We are adjusting the wicket. We are tactically working, and I think that's why we are winning all the games at home. I think that shows that we are working smartly and efficiently," he said.

Virat Kohli's Impactful Return

Virat Kohli was not part of the playing XI for RCB after sustaining an injury in the last game. But he came as an Impact Player, while RCB were needing 147 runs to win and made 49 runs off 34 balls with the help of six fours and a six. He is now the leading run-scorer in this edition with 228 runs and has the Orange Cap. "He had a niggle in the last match because that's why I think, and now he's totally fine. So we don't want to put pressure on him. And that's the thing. That's why we gave rest. That's it. We don't want to bet the ace of spades," said Sharma.

'Dominate the Bowlers': RCB's Batting Philosophy

On RCB's batting philosophy this season, Jitesh made it clear that the approach is built on relentless aggression. "Just dominate the bowlers. That's the mindset we have. Irrelevant of the situation, like today when I went to bat, I know that it's a ball-to-ball game. But as we batsmen have decided how we want to play this year or how we want to approach the game, it's very clear that you can see it. So that's the statement from us. We just want to attack all the bowlers and the teams."

Praise for Young Pacer Rasikh Salam Dar

The 32-year-old destructive batter reserved special praise for young pacer Rasikh Salam Dar, who claimed four wickets in a match-winning spell. Young pacer finished with the bowling figures of 24/4. "The skills that he is showing, he already had them, but now he has learned how to use them. When you get a good mentor, a good coach, a good atmosphere, then you get to know when to use the weapons you have, where to use them, whether it is required or not. Then you always keep sharpening those weapons. For example, when he played for Baroda with me in domestic cricket, he did a lot of work on his Yorkers and slower ones. He also knows that IPL will come in the future, so you always have to be perfect. You have to play in that intensity. So there are a lot of errors. But you practice a lot and put it in the muscle memory so that it becomes natural in the match or in a pressure situation," he said.

Hazlewood 'Sharper' and 'Quicker'

Jitesh also spoke about the improved condition of fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who took one wicket while conceding just 20 runs in his full quota of four overs. Talking about Hazlewood, he said, "I think he's looking sharper; his body has rested well. I feel that he's become quicker, fitter, and he's very confident about his body now. He has done a lot of hard work on his injury. He's a more improved player than last year."

Jitesh on His Team-First Approach

Reflecting on his own cameo, Jitesh emphasised his team-first mindset. "I'm never happy with my batting. My coaches are always angry because I bat a lot. And as a lower-order batsman, I know that sometimes I'll get five balls, sometimes 20 balls. But if my intention is always to win the team, it doesn't matter if I'm hitting the ball or not, or if I'm batting well; it doesn't make sense. How much effort I have to put in to win the team, that's my ultimate goal. I don't think about how my batting is going. I just think about how much I can contribute to the team. In any way, if I get two balls, I'll bat with all my strength, whether I hit a six or not. If I'm keeping, I'll put in as much effort as I can."

RCB will face Delhi Capitals next at their home venue on Saturday. (ANI)