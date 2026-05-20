Portugal has announced its 27-member squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is all set for his sixth tournament.

Lisbon: The big news is out! Portugal has officially announced its squad for the FIFA World Cup, and yes, the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo is on the list. This will be the sixth World Cup for the 41-year-old football icon.

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In a really touching move, coach Roberto Martinez has also included the name of Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car accident last year. The 27-member squad list serves as a tribute to the late player. Of course, the team is packed with other big names like Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Gonçalo Ramos, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leão, João Félix, and Nuno Mendes.

Portugal will be playing in Group K, where they will face off against Congo, Colombia, and Uzbekistan. Even though Portugal has won the Euro Cup and the UEFA Nations League, they've never lifted the World Cup trophy. Everyone is wondering if the 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo can finally lead his team to their first-ever World Cup win.

Portugal World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, José Sá, Rui Silva, Ricardo Velho

Defenders: Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Nuno Mendes, Nélson Semedo, Matheus Nunes, Gonçalo Inacio, Renato Veiga, Tomás Araújo

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, João Neves, Rúben Neves, Samú Costa

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leão, João Félix, Gonçalo Ramos, Pedro Neto, Francisco Conceição, Gonçalo Guedes, Francisco Trincão.