For 22 years, Arsenal supporters carried the weight of longing.

A generation had grown up without witnessing their club lift the Premier League trophy. They had lived through the late Wenger decline, the chaos of the post-Wenger years, humiliating defeats, broken promises, and seasons that always seemed to collapse just before glory arrived.

And perhaps that is why this title means more.

Not because Arsenal were perfect. Not because they stormed through the season untouched. But because they finally learned how to survive.

This was not simply a football team winning matches. It was a club learning how to heal old scars.

And at the centre of it all stood Mikel Arteta — obsessive, emotional, relentless, and finally vindicated.