Former India batter Vinod Kambli received a helping hand from ex-India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar amid his financial woes. Kambli has been struggling financially and had publicly appealed for cricket-related work to support his family.

Vinod Kambli, who was once as the next big thing in Indian cricket after scoring two successive Test double centuries early in his career, caught the attention of the fans and public when he was spotted in a frail health during the unveiling of a memorial dedicated to his childhood coach Ramakant Archekar. The 52-year-old reunited with his childhood and former India teammate Sachin Tendulkar, who had a small interaction with him before the event.

Vinod Kambli was not only in fragile health but also was not in a good mental state, raising concerns among fans and former Indian cricketers and the lack of support he had been receiving during his time of need. India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev offered financial help to Kambli to get back on his feet on the condition that the latter was willing to join rehabilitation. Vinod Kambli’s fragile health and financial struggles came in the Indian cricketing fraternity, with several former cricketers willing to provide financial support to the former batter.

Sunil Gavaskar offers financial assistance to Kambli

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has decided to provide financial aid to Vinod Kambli for a lifetime. As per the reports, Kambli will receive stipend of INR 30,000 every month from Sunil Gavaskar’s CHAMPS Foundation for the rest of his life. Gavaskar met Kambli during the 50th year anniversary celebrations of Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium at the iconic venue in January this year.

Apart from monthly income of INR 30,000, The CHAMPS Foundation will also provide additional INR 30,000 annually to Vinod Kambli for his medical expenses. The former left-handed batter has been receiving INR 30,000 as a monthly pension from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). With the help from Sunil Gavaskar’s CHAMPS Foundation, Vinod Kambli’s monthly income will increase to INR 60,000.

According to Gavaskar’s friend, Anil Joshi revealed that Sunil Gavaskar met Vinod Kambli’s doctors who have been treating at Akruti Hospital a day after the Wankhed Stadium’s 50th anniversary event.

“Gavaskar had wanted to help Kambli ever since he learned about his deteriorating health last year. A day after their meeting at Wankhede Stadium, Gavaskar met two of Kambli’s doctors — Dr. Shailesh Thakur and another physician — and me,” Anil Joshi told TOI.

In December 2024, Vinod Kambli once again came into limelight after he was admitted at Akruti Hospital in Thane with severe urine infection. Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Srikanth Shinde, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shindi, provided a financial assistance of INR 5 lakh to Vinod Kambli for his treatment. His urine infection added to Kambi’s Kambli’s growing list of health concerns, further highlighting the need for consistent medical support and financial stability in his post-retirement life.

What led to Vinod Kambli's career downfall?

Vinod Kambli was considered a child prodigy just like his childhood friend Sachin Tendulakar, as they first shot to fame with their record-breaking 664-run stand for the second wicket, with both scoring triple centuries for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School in Inter-school Harris Shield in 1988.

In 1993, Vinod Kambli witnessed his career breakthrough, amassing 793 runs, including two double centuries and as many hundreds in seven Tests. In the first year of his Test career, Kambli’s batting average was an astounding 113.28, which was more than Australia batting legend Don Bradman’s average of 99.94. Thereafter, things began to go downhill for Vinod Kambli in what was his promising career.

Vinod Kambli never worked on his weaknesses and continued to play his natural game. His struggle with inconsistency and short-pitched deliveries made him an irregular player in the squad. Also, the left-handed batter’s off-field distractions and lack of discipline began to take a toll on his promising career. At the age of 23, Kambli’s Test career came to an end in 1995 after 1084 runs at an average of 54.20 in 17 matches. In 2000, Kambli’s ODI career also came to an end scoring 2477 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 32.59, in 104 matches.

Though Kambli’s international career ended prematurely, he remained active in domestic cricket. The former India batter represented Mumbai in first-class cricket, where he aggregated 9965 runs, including 35 centuries and 44 fifties, at an average of 59.27 in 129 matches.