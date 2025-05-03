Image Credit : Getty

Former India head coach and Australia batting legend Greg Chappell had sent a strong ‘protection’ warning to BCCI amid the early rise of Rajasthan Royals young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabbed the attention of cricket fraternity with his sensational record-breaking performance against Gujarat Titans, scoring a brilliant 101 off 38 balls. He shattered the Indian record for the fastest century in IPL as well as record for the young centurion in the history of T20 cricket. The hype around the 14-year-old seemed to have fizzled as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Deepak Chahar in the clash against Mumbai Indians.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the centre of media attention ever since his record-breaking knock, prompting concerns from Greg Chappel, who witnessed the rise of Sachin Tendulkar, while also witnessing the likes of Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw, who failed to fulfill their true potential.