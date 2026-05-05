CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed the reason behind the Overton–Tilak Varma on-field spat vs MI, joking at a kids’ press event that his comments on Overton’s bowling triggered the pacer’s anger. The piece also outlines both CSK and MI’s ongoing IPL 2026 playoff battles and qualification scenarios.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed the reason behind the heated exchange between Jamie Overton and Tilak Varma during the IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 24.

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Though CSK defeated the MI by 104 runs, the Wankhede crowd witnessed a heated verbal altercation between Overton and Tilak, which briefly added tension to an otherwise dominant CSK performance. The English pacer was on his delivery strike when the Indian left-handed opener pulled back after he was reportedly distracted by CSK fielder’s movement at the crease.

After the delivery, Tilak Varma shouted at Jamie Overton, which led to a heated confrontation between the two. The on-field umpires and Suryakumar Yadav intervened quickly in order to calm tensions and prevent any further escalation.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar on the crucial DC vs CSK playoff clash

What Triggered the Overton-Tilak Exchange?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) organized Lion’s Press ‘Cubs Edition’, where young kids were presented an opportunity to ask questions to the players. However, one kid unexpectedly asked Overton about the on-field incident involving Tilak Varma, prompting a deflective response from the English pacer.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly), the young fan brought up the Overton–Tilak Varma incident from the MI vs CSK game. To which Jamie Overton deflected the question to skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, hilariously accusing the skipper of being behind the incident on the previous ball.

Gaikwad took the mic and spoke about the confrontation, stating that,

“Tilak hit him for four, so I told him, ‘You are bowling very badly. You shouldn’t be here, you should go home.’ That made him angry, and he said a few good words to Tilak, and then they started fighting. As he is from England, he says a lot of good words."

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The heated confrontation between Jamie Overton and Tilak Varma was eventually settled on the field after the two exchanged their handshake following the Chennai Super Kings’ dominant win over the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

CSK and MI Fight for Playoff Berth

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are in a tight battle for a playoff berth as the tournament enters its decisive phase, with both sides needing strong finishes to stay in contention for the top 4 and qualify for the knockout stage.

CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, are currently at the sixth spot with four wins in nine matches, and if they win four out of the remaining five league matches, they will move closer to securing a top-four finish in the points table. The five-time IPL champions will face Delhi Capitals in a crucial clash in New Delhi today (May 5), which could play a key role in shaping their playoff chances.

MI, on the other hand, returned to their winning ways following a victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on May 4. The five-time champions are currently in the ninth spot with three wins in 10 matches, and they are in a situation where they win the remaining four league matches, while simultaneously improving their NRR, which is currently at -1.076.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are facing a must-win situation in the remaining league matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: LSG’s Playoff Hopes Alive or All but Over After Defeat to MI? Scenario Turns Dire