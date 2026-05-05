Rohit Sharma made a spectacular return from a hamstring injury, scoring a match-winning 84 off 44 balls for the Mumbai Indians. His explosive knock, alongside Ryan Rickelton's fiery innings, helped MI chase down a 229-run target against the Lucknow Super Giants, keeping their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran batter Rohit Sharma made a brilliant return to action with a match-winning performance in the IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI kept their playoff hopes alive with a third win of the season following a six-wicket win over the LSG.

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With a 229-run target set, the Mumbai Indians chased it down in 18.4 overs or 8 balls to spare. Rohit led the batting with a scintillating knock of 84 off 44 balls, including 7 sixes and 6 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 190.91, and formed a 143-run opening partnership with Ryan Rickelton, who played a fiery innings of 83 off 32 balls, including 8 sixes and 6 fours, at a strike rate of 259.38.

Naman Dir scored an unbeaten 23 off 12 balls, while Will Jacks, who scored 10 off 4 balls, hit a winning six to take the finishing line and kept the Mumbai Indians’ hopes alive for the playoffs qualification.

Also Read: IPL: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton make history with 3rd century stand

Rohit Sharma’s Comeback Knock Steals Show

Ryan Rickelton may have provided the explosive start, but it was Rohit Sharma’s form that truly stole the spotlight at the Wankhede Stadium. The veteran batter was on the sidelines for over three weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained during the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12.

Due to injury, Rohit was on the sidelines for five successive matches, two against the Chennai Super Kings, one each against the Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The former MI captain worked hard on his fitness and made a return in a crucial clash against the LSG. The star batter was included in the Impact Substitute due to a recent recovery from a hamstring injury.

Despite a three-week absence from competitive action, Rohit Sharma didn’t show any signs of slowing down as he immediately adapted to match conditions and dictated terms from the outset. He effortlessly played a variety of shots, including his trademark pull shot, allowing him to complete fifty in just 27 balls.

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After completing his fifty, Rohit carried on playing with aggressive intent while accelerating, maintaining the momentum with clean hitting and keeping MI firmly ahead in the chase as the Wankhede crowd roared in approval. The veteran was in brilliant touch before he was dismissed by M Siddharthan for 84, falling 16 runs short of a century on his dominant return to action.

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At one stage, Rohit Sharma was batting on 15 off 15 balls at a strike rate of 100 before adding 69 off 28 balls at a strike rate of 246.43, completely shifting gears to dominate the LSG attack and turn the game decisively in MI’s favour.

‘Hitman is Back with a Bang’

Rohit Sharma’s brilliant return to action without a dip in his form and guiding the Mumbai Indians to a comfortable as well as crucial victory became a talking point from the match, as the veteran batter’s absence due to injury apparently impacted the team’s campaign earlier in the season.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), expressed their delight and praised his match-winning return. Taking to their X handles, many hailed Rohit Sharma’s return, praising his ‘vintage Hitman’ 84-run knock and calling it a match-winning, dominant innings.

Several said MI look stronger with him back, while others called him the team’s “talisman” and credited his presence for restoring the Mumbai Indians’ winning momentum.

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In the IPL 2026, Rohit Sharma has aggregated 221 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of 174.01 in five matches. His comeback knock of 84 took his average from 45.66 to 55.25, and his strike rate from 165.06 to 174.01, an increase of 8.95, while his average jumped by 9.59.

Rohit is expected to feature in the remaining four matches of MI’s league stage as the five-time IPL champions aim to push harder for a playoff spot.

Also Read: IPL: Rishabh Pant says LSG were 10-15 runs short in loss to MI