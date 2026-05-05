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IPL 2026: LSG’s Playoff Hopes Alive or All but Over After Defeat to MI? Scenario Turns Dire
LSG suffered their 7th defeat in 9 IPL 2026 games after losing to MI. Now at the bottom of the table, they must win all remaining matches and boost their net run rate significantly to stay in playoff contention, keeping their slim hopes alive.
LSG's Playoff Hopes Hanging in the Balance
Lucknow Super Giants suffered their seventh defeat of the IPL 2026 following a six-wicket loss to the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 4. This was the fourth defeat in the last five outings for LSG under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant.
Despite posting a total of 228/5 with the help of Nicholas Pooran’s 63-run knock and valuable contributions from Mitchell Marsh (44), Himmat Singh (41), and Aiden Markram (31), LSG failed to defend it as the MI chased down the 229-run target with 8 balls to spare. Rohit Sharma (84) and Ryan Rickelton (83) powered MI’s chase, helping the visitors defeat with a dominant batting display.
LSG’s bowling was not up to par, as M Siddharthan (2/47), Avesh Khan (0//56), Mohsin Khan (1/47), and Mohammed Shami (1/53) leaked runs while MI chased it down comfortably at Wankhede.
Another Poor Season for LSG
Lucknow Super Giants had endured a poor campaign in the last IPL season under Rishabh Pant’s captaincy, finishing seventh on the points table and failing to qualify for the playoffs. The same script is apparently repeating this season as well, with the LSG struggling for consistent results and suffering key defeats.
In the first five matches, LSG won two and another three, struggling to find consistency and slipping in momentum early in the season. In the next four outings, Lucknow managed to win just one match while losing three, further worsening their position on the points table.
With just two wins in nine matches, the Lucknow Super Giants are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just 4 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of -1.076, putting themselves under severe pressure after a string of inconsistent performances this season.
Also Read: IPL: Rishabh Pant says LSG were 10-15 runs short in loss to MI
LSG’s Path to Playoffs
With seven losses in nine outings, the Rishabh Pant side is facing an arduous task of bouncing back after a string of defeats and rediscovering winning momentum in the remainder of the season.
The Lucknow Super Giants are currently in a situation where they have to win the remaining five matches of the league in order to have realistic chances of playoff qualification. Currently, LSG’s chances are very slim as their campaign has been inconsistent due to multiple defeats and thus, in a difficult position on the points table.
If the LSG can pull off victories in the remaining five league matches, they will still need a significant turnaround in form and consistency to climb the points table and keep their playoff hopes alive.
NRR Needs Improvement
Winning the remaining five matches of the league wouldn’t suffice for the Lucknow Super Giants to qualify for the playoffs, as they need to significantly improve their net run rate, which could determine their fate in the tournament.
Currently, LSG’s NRR is -1.076, meaning they are heavily behind other teams in terms of overall match dominance. With the matches against the RCB, CSK twice, RR, and PBKS remaining, Lucknow will need not only a winning streak but also dominant performances in each game to overturn their net run rate deficit and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Either LSG have to defeat the opponents by a huge margin or consistently chase down targets with plenty of balls to spare in order to significantly boost their net run rate and improve their standing in the points table.
Also Read: IPL: Lungi Ngidi fully fit for DC vs CSK clash, confirms Munaf Patel
Mid-Table Battle
The Lucknow Super Giants are tangled in a mid-table battle where every remaining match becomes crucial, as multiple teams are in contention and even small slips could further dent their already slim chances of climbing back into the playoff race.
The Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, who are at the sixth and seventh spots, respectively, with 4 wins and 8 points each, the Kolkata Knight Riders at the 8th spot with three wins and 7 points, and the Mumbai Indians at the ninth position with three wins and six points, are all locked in a tight mid-table battle, keeping the playoff race wide open.
And LSG now faces must-win pressure, as further slip-ups could end their already slim playoff hopes
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