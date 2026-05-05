Lucknow Super Giants suffered their seventh defeat of the IPL 2026 following a six-wicket loss to the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 4. This was the fourth defeat in the last five outings for LSG under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant.

Despite posting a total of 228/5 with the help of Nicholas Pooran’s 63-run knock and valuable contributions from Mitchell Marsh (44), Himmat Singh (41), and Aiden Markram (31), LSG failed to defend it as the MI chased down the 229-run target with 8 balls to spare. Rohit Sharma (84) and Ryan Rickelton (83) powered MI’s chase, helping the visitors defeat with a dominant batting display.

LSG’s bowling was not up to par, as M Siddharthan (2/47), Avesh Khan (0//56), Mohsin Khan (1/47), and Mohammed Shami (1/53) leaked runs while MI chased it down comfortably at Wankhede.