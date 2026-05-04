MS Dhoni has been sidelined for over a month with a calf injury, leaving his participation in the current IPL season for CSK uncertain. With no clear updates from the team management on his return and his absence from key matches, speculation is mounting among fans about his fitness and a possible retirement.

It’s been over a month since Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni has been on the sidelines due to a calf injury, and since then, his participation in the ongoing IPL season has remained uncertain, with constant speculation surrounding his fitness.

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Dhoni was retained by the CSK for INR 4 crore for his likely final season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Following the IPL 2025, it was speculated that the legendary wicketkeeper-batter would call time on his illustrious career, but CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that he would play at least one more season.

Though the fans were excited to witness MS Dhoni back in action once again for CSK, the five-time IPL–winning captain’s injury setback has cast a serious doubt on his potential return to action, as the Chennai Super Kings are in the final phase of the league and their playoffs qualification will depend on whether they finish in the top 4.

Also Read: 3 Strong Options CSK Could Turn to After Ramakrishna Ghosh’s IPL 2026 Journey Ends With Injury

No Clear Update on MS Dhoni’s Return

MS Dhoni reportedly injured his calf during the CSK’s training session ahead of the team’s opening match of the season against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30 and was ruled out of the action for two weeks, with no official confirmation yet on his comeback timeline.

Dhoni didn’t travel with the CSK squad to Guwahati and Bengaluru for the clashes against the RR and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively, and instead stayed back in Chennai for his rehabilitation. However, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter travelled to Hyderabad and Mumbai for the games against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians, respectively.

MS Dhoni had practice sessions with the bat and wicketkeeping drills in the nets, but he continued to remain unavailable in the playing XI for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), even after two weeks of the originally scheduled recovery period.

There has been constant speculation surrounding MS Dhoni’s fitness and availability, with head coach Stephen Fleming earlier stating that the legendary wicketkeeper-batter tweaked his injured calf, further delaying his return to action. However, the lack of clarity on his return timeline has left uncertainty over whether he will feature in the remaining IPL 2026 matches.

From Fleming to the batting coach, Mike Hussey, o one in the CSK setup has offered a clear timeline on Dhoni’s return, leaving fans awaiting a final decision on his return to the playing XI.

MS Dhoni Didn’t Travel to New Delhi

Chennai Super Kings travelled to Delhi on May 3, ahead of the clash against the Delhi Capitals, but MS Dhoni was missing from the squad. On the eve of a crucial match against the DC, bowling coach Eric Simmons was asked about the veteran wicketkeeper-batter’s availability.

To which Simmons stated that the update on Dhoni is beyond his responsibility, adding that the veteran is currently not with the team but is recovering well and will return only when he feels fully ready.

“Update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade. He's not with us, but he's improving. He will be ready when he's ready. He knows when he's ready to play," the CSK bowling coach.

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Yet again, uncertainty surrounds MS Dhoni’s return, as CSK management continues to avoid a fixed timeline, stressing that his comeback depends entirely on his fitness and readiness.

Moreover, Michael Hussey said Dhoni avoided attending matches to prevent becoming a distraction for the team, as his presence would draw heavy crowd and media attention, shifting focus away from CSK’s on-field performance.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Melts Hearts Meeting 3‑Year‑Old Fan Before Chepauk Clash Against Mumbai Indians (WATCH)

Retirement Rumours Take Centrestage Amid Dhoni Injury Woes

Every passing day, MS Dhoni’s return to action in the ongoing IPL season has become more of a doubt than a certainty, with growing speculation over his fitness and possible retirement. The fans, especially CSK supporters and cricket enthusiasts, are left divided, waiting for clarity on Dhoni’s return or possible retirement.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed their mixed reactions, with many urging Dhoni to retire with dignity, some believing he has already played his last IPL match, while others demanded clarity on his future and questioned CSK’s handling of his availability.

Others continued to back the veteran wicketkeeper-batter for a final comeback and a proper farewell match, while a section of fans expressed frustration over the prolonged silence surrounding his return.

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Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are currently at the sixth spot with four wins and five losses, accumulating 8 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of +0.005. If the CSK wins four out of the remaining five league matches, they will reach 16 points, putting them in strong contention for a playoff spot, although qualification could still depend on net run rate and other results.